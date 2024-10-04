Don't Short Circuit: PRCA/WPRA 2024 Circuit Finals Overview
The Circuit System
While contestants are free to compete in rodeos in any circuit throughout the season, they must designate a circuit each year. The money won at rodeos within the designated circuit counts towards the year-end standings, determining who qualifies for each circuit's finals. Often, competitors will choose the circuit where they live, but can choose another circuit.
The top two competitors in each event from each Circuit Finals are able to compete at the NFR Open- formerly known as the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo. The winners in each event at the NFR Open qualify for the Cinch Playoffs in Puyallup, Washington. The top four competitors from Puyallup punch their tickets to The Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls. While it may seem tedious, the qualification process is a huge opportunity to get into some of the biggest rodeos of the year.
Texas Circuit
The Extraco Events Center in Waco will host the 2024 finals October 8-11. Performances will be at 7 PM each night. There is a total of $100,000 added to the event.
Badlands Circuit
Covering North Dakota and South Dakota, the Badlands Circuit Finals will be October 11-13 at the State Fair Center in Minot, ND. Performances will be at 7 PM each night. The event has $45,000 added.
Columbia River Circuit
Northern Idaho, Oregon, and Washington make up the Columbia River Circuit and the 2024 finals will be at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond, OR, October 17-19. With $50,000 in added money, the performances will be at 7 PM each night.
Prairie Circuit
The Prairie Circuit covers Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma. Held in Duncan, OK, at the Stephens County Expo Center, the 2024 finals has $40,000 added. Performances are at 7:30 PM each night, October 17-19.
Mountain States Circuit
Covering Wyoming and Colorado, the Mountain States Circuit has $36,000 added to the 2024 finals. Held October 25-26 at The Ranch in Loveland, CO, performances are Friday at 7 PM and Saturday at 1 PM and 7 PM.
Turquoise Circuit
The Turquoise Circuit is comprised of Arizona and New Mexico. The 2024 finals will be held at the Camp Verde Equestrian Center in Camp Verde, AZ, November 1-2. With $40,000 added, performances are Friday at 7 PM and Saturday at 1 PM and 7 PM.
Wilderness Circuit
Southern Idaho, Utah, and Nevada are the Wilderness Circuit. The 2024 finals has $36,000 added and will be held at the Wasatch Events Center in Heber City, UT, November 1-2. The performances are Friday at 7:30 PM and Saturday at 1 PM and 7:30 PM.
Southeastern Circuit
Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina make up the Southeastern Circuit. With $80,000 added, the 2024 finals will be held in at the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds in Davie, Florida, November 8-10. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8:30 PM and Sunday at 2 PM.
Great Lakes Circuit
The Great Lakes Circuit covers Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. November 14-16, the Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky will host the 2024 finals. The event has $88,500 added and performances will be at 7 PM each night.
California Circuit
December 29-31, the 2024 finals in Red Bluff at the Pauline Davis Pavilion, will have $53,000 added. The performances are at 7:30 PM each night.
First Frontier Circuit
West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts are home to the First Frontier Circuit. The New Holland Arena in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania will host the 2024 finals January 9-11, 2025. Performances will be at 7 PM on Thursday and Friday and 4 PM on Saturday.
Montana Circuit
Held January 9-11 in Great Falls at the Four Seasons Arena, the 2024 finals has $97,250 added. The performances are at 7 PM each night.
All of this information is subject to change and was located via the PRCA website. We wish all competitors the best of luck. Be sure to stay tuned to Rodeo on SI, where we will be keeping close tabs on all of the upcoming Circuit Finals.