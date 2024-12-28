Famed Charro Horse, Hollywood, Honored in NFR Retirement Ceremony
Each year, the ceremonies at the National Finals Rodeo often evoke a high level of emotion and 2024 was no different. From tributes to our nation’s heroes, legendary cowboys, and the greatest animals in the industry, many are recognized throughout the biggest 10 days of rodeo.
One of these iconic figures is none other than “Hollywood,” owned by trick roper and charro performer, Tomás Garcilazo. Garcilazo and his family make their home in Southern California.
If you are unsure if you know who Hollywood is - you may not by name, but you certainly would by sight. The stunning dark palomino stallion with a mane that nearly reaches the ground has been captivating crowds with Garcilazo for over 15 years. The beautiful horse has served as Garcilazo’s dance partner in performances around the world for 17 years.
At the age of 22, Hollywood was honored in a performance of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev. to commemorate his retirement.
Known also by his registered name, Latigo Dun It, Hollywood is an own son of the famed Hollywood Dun It. Hollywood has carried not only Garcilazo, his wife, Justine, and son, Louis, but also many celebrities throughout his years of performing.
Garlicazo posted his own tribute to Hollywood on social media, along with a video of the special night:
“To my beloved Hollywood, My golden boy, my partner, my friend. For 17 years, you’ve been my anchor, my teammate, and my dream come true. Together, we lit up arenas, inspired hearts, and created memories that will last forever. You weren’t just a performer. You are a Hall of Famer, a Breyer Horse, a symbol of the American Quarter Horse legacy. You carried me through every challenge and triumph. Today, my heart is both heavy and happy. Heavy because I’ll miss seeing you under the bright lights, but so happy knowing you’ve earned this retirement. You deserve to enjoy your golden years, resting, grazing, and soaking up the joy you’ve given to so many. Thank you for your loyalty, your heart, and your magic. You weren’t just part of my act, you are part of me. Your legacy will shine forever. We Love You Golden Boy.”
While those of us spectating will miss seeing the real-life unicorn performing, it is certainly a retirement well-deserved. Thank you Hollywood and the Garcilazo family for sharing your incredible craft with us for so many years and we cannot wait to see what your next chapter brings.