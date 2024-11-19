First Time Going to the WNFR? 7 Tips to Maximize Your Las Vegas Cowboy Vacation
The National Finals Rodeo has been held in Las Vegas, Nevada since 1985, and the 10-day event has much to offer visitors and residents of Las Vegas, alike.
Here are seven important tips to make the most out of your trip:
1. Find yourself a good watch party
Although the actual rodeo is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, Vegas has many places that offer watch parties outside of the venue. Here, fans of rodeo can find cheap drinks, like-minded company, and the occasional giveaway!
All around town, fans can find watch parties with varying benefits. Local bars and restaurants host such viewing parties to give fans a more relaxed environment coupled with amazing food, company, and drink.
2. Ride-share over rentals
Las Vegas never sleeps. The NFR crowd poses no exception. With almost 30 years to cultivate the perfect envrionment for fans, ride-share options have absolutely revolutionized the Vegas scene.
As well as being cost effective, ride-shares offer guests the opportunity to navigate the streets of Vegas without the brutal task of finding parking. With less responsibility at hand, the more fun you can have! Plenty of services are available including Uber and Lyft.
3. Shop till you drop at Cowboy Christmas
The NFR combines two great seasons; championship rodeo season and Christmas. While in Vegas, don't forget to stop by Cowboy Christmas, a world-class shopping experience for all things cowboy.
Held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Cowboy Christmas offers free admission to browse the numerous shops and exhibits from vendors all across the United States. The shopping only scratches the surface; each day offers the chance to participate in a different interactive experience. This year will include Ariat Rodeo Live Stage and the YETI Junior World Finals, all happening in one place.
Don't forget to wrap up all your Christmas shopping before skipping town!
4. It won't be Vegas without the night life
Having made your way down to Vegas, don't forget to enjoy your time outside of that arena. During every season, Vegas offers a rich night life full of exquisite cuisine, entertainment, and drink.
With clubbing, guests can enjoy live music as well as DJ-style raving in some of Vegas' most unique clubs. During the winter season, pool parties begin to shut down, but big-name DJ's start to appear. Here, a list of famous DJ's and nightclubs can guide your nights in Vegas.
5. Comfort over style
Although Vegas life may push you to be at your most lavish, it is still important to prioritize comfort over fashion. With the sheer volume of NFR visitors, there will be plenty of miles put in by each. With the options in Vegas, walking will become a necessity.
To make your time in Vegas memorable in a positive way, be sure to choose your footwear wisely. Perhaps if you started breaking in your go-go boots now, they may be ready for all of your NFR adventures.
6. Nothing hydrates quite like H2O
Vegas has a lot of different drinks to offer, but always remember to stay hydrated. Although the heat in Vegas drops significantly in December, your body will thank you for giving it water early and often.
No one wants to spend their vacation hooked up to an IV bag, but without proper hydration, that will be the case. There is nothing extra-special about a Vegas hospital!
7. Support your favorite riders and ropers
If the NFR alone is what brings you to Vegas, be sure to make the most out of your trip by cheering for your favorite riders and ropers. Every contestant has worked hard to even qualify for this event, so be sure to cheer loud and proud.
The 2024 NFR in Vegas is set to be quite the show for guests, contestants, and professionals. Be sure to explore all that Las Vegas has to offer, while also getting in your fill of rodeo for the entire year!