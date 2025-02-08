Greeley Independence Stampede Announces Impressive 2025 Concert Lineup
For rodeo athletes, the fourth of July week is known for some of the biggest and best rodeos all year long. The Greeley Independence Stampede takes place every year during this week, bringing in hundreds of the best in the business to Northern Colorado and Island Grove Park.
The Greeley Stampede has a long history in the rodeo world, dating back to the 1800s. It became the official "Greeley Spud Rodeo" in 1922. In 1972, the name changed to the Greeley Independence Stampede. Since then, it has become one of the more prestigious summer rodeos for professional rodeo contestants and fans alike.
Along with all of the rodeo action, the Stampede is known for fun concerts nearly every night. Recently, they announced their lineup for the 2025 Greeley Stampede. The 2025 event will take place June 25 through July 6.
Fans were especially excited to see the name Parker McCollum on this years lineup. McCollum is a multi-faceted artist based out of Texas. Since his first EP and single was released in 2013, Parker has become a widely known and loved country music star. He is no stranger to the rodeo performance world either. He will be headlining at Rodeo Houston in NRG Stadium on March 21 as a part of his ongoing tour. Parker will be the final concert of this year's Greeley Stampede.
This year's Greeley Independence Stampede is already shaping up for big things. Whether you love the rodeo action, good music, or both, you will not want to miss this year's event. Tickets to all of the concerts, rodeo performances, and more are now available for purchase online.