Hailey Kinsel and 'Sister' Smash Round One Record at Wrangler National Finals Rodeo
What a year it has been in the barrel racing and the first round of the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nev. did not disappoint. Here's a quick review of the runs, in running order.
Hailey Kinsel and DM Sissy Hayday "Sister" just shattered the round one record (previously a 13.51 from 2018) with a 13.38. The top duo in the World Standings were first out on the ground tonight and capitalized on that opportunity.
Leslie Smalygo and "Gus" (JustAHeartBeatToFame) clocked a 13.84. Gus is known for his tight turns and I thought he looked very honest tonight in this small pen.
Ashley Castleberry and Skyy Blue "Sky" did not look like NFR rookies in the slightest, running a 13.75 and a flawless pattern.
A heartbreaker of the night, Kassie Mowry rode Force The Goodbye "Jarvis." The duo was on point as usual and Jarvis was snappy in his turns, unfortunately dragging over the first barrel for a +5.
Emily Beisel was on Ivory On Fire "Liza" for a 13.87. This duo looked like they picked up right where they left off last year in the T&M.
Lisa Lockhart rode Promise Me Fame Guys "Levee" in round one and as always, made a picture perfect "Lisa run" with a 13.92.
I was eager to see what horse Tiany Schuster would choose and she was aboard Famous Mic Guy Ver "MicGuyVer" for a 13.90 in round one. They made a pretty, textbook run.
Latricia Duke was aboard DM High Roller "Vanilla Wafer." Another pair of NFR rookies that looked like seasoned veterans, this duo made a pretty run for a 14.11.
Halyn Lide and Jettin Ta Heaven "Keeper" cruised out of the arena at 13.75 with a beautiful second and third barrel after a devastating hit barrel at the first.
Dona Kay Rule and High Valor "Valor" made their usual pass - round, honest, and textbook for a 14.04.
Wenda Johnson was aboard Steal Money "Mo" and came into the arena flying. They clocked a 13.88 with a really honest pattern.
Andrea Busby was aboard 2023 World Champion, Jets Top Gun "Benny" for a 13.70. As usual, Benny was round and spot on at every turn.
NFR rookies, Abby Phillips and VF Expensive Taste "Andi Anderson" had ice in their veins. This duo walked down the alley like it was a walk in the park and smoked a 13.63, flawless at every turn.
Carlee Otero and Blingolena "Sly" were snappy at every turn and brought the heat in round one, clocking a 13.55.
Shelley Morgan and HR FamesKissAndTell "Kiss" have made countless runs identical to tonight's run in this arena - just perfect. They clocked a 13.84 on the bottom of the ground.
In her interview, Cotulla, Tex. resident Hailey Kinsel said, "That was cool! She made perfect steps and I think she's happy to be back," about her yellow rocket, Sister. She reported that tonight's game plan to nail that first barrel was focusing on keeping her straight in the alley, as seasoned veteran Sis still side-eyes the judge in the alley and tends to cut in a bit. The approach tonight was flawless.
Round One Results
1. Hailey Kinsel 13.38 $33,687.17
2. Carlee Otero 13.55 $26,623.74
3. Abby Phillips 13.63 $20,103.64
4. Andrea Busby 13.70 $14,126.88
5. Ashley Castleberry 13.75 $8,693.47
6. Leslie Smalygo and Shelley Morgan 13.84, $2,716.71 each
Tonight, it was an equal split of rookies and veterans placing in the round and this is going to be a fun week to watch.