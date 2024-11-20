Headed to the NFR in Las Vegas? Watch Out for These Questionable Hotels
Las Vegas is a city of glitz, glamour, and unforgettable experiences, and every December, something magical happens--cowboys take over! If you're on a flight to Vegas anytime from December 4th through the 15th this year, it wouldn't be unlikely to see quite a few cowboy hats on your plane.
As you gear up to take on Vegas and the excitement of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR), choosing the right place to stay is crucial. While Vegas offers plenty of luxurious and clean accomodations, some properties fall far short of expectations--leaving guests disappointed, and sometimes, completely grossed out.
To help you avoid a nightmare stay, we're sharing a report assembled by CasinoApps of the 10 dirtiest casinos in Las Vegas. These properties have earned their bad reputations due to unsanitary conditions, aging facilities, and less-than-stellar reviews. You'll need plenty of rest to take on Vegas so you can focus on enjoying the rodeo and all it brings to Sin City. Read on to find out what hotels to avoid (or if you're feeling like rolling the dice...you might get a deal!).
Coming in as the dirtiest casino in Las Vegas with 14,920 total reviews and a dirtiness rating of 17.67%, the Circus Circus takes the cake. Opening in 1968, the Circus Circus is one of the oldest hotels still standing in Las Vegas.
With 6,521 reviews and a dirtiness rating of 17.14%, the Oyo earned the #2 spot for dirtiest casino's on the list.
At #3, we have the Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino with 1,984 reviews and a dirtiness rating of 11.39%.
Las Vegas' iconic castle hotel & casino, the Excalibur, comes in at #4 with 28,627 reviews and a dirtiness rating of 10.54%.
Another of Vegas' most longstanding hotels, the Flamingo, comes in at #5 with nearly 50,000 reviews and a dirtiness rating of 9.95%.
At #6, and at no surprise to anyone who has been there recently, the Rio Hotel & Casino comes in with a 9.05% dirtiness rating with 27,178 reviews.
At #7, the Plaza Hotel & Casino has a 7.54% dirtiness rating and 11,930 reviews.
The Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, geographically situated directly across from the Plaza Hotel & Casino, is approximately .32% cleaner according to its dirtiness rating of 7.22% in 1,315 reviews.
The Park MGM Las Vegas (formerly the Monte Carlo Resort & Casino) comes in at #9 on the list with a dirtiness rating of 7.21% in over 16,523 reviews. The conveniently located green and white hotel became the Park MGM in 2018 following a $450 million partnership between MGM Resorts International and Sydell Group.
At #10 (and cleanest) on the list, the Four Queens Hotel & Casino has a dirtiness rating of just 7.19% in 3,644 reviews.
While you may be gambling a bit when booking your reservation at one of these hotels listed here, it's important to note that you get what you pay for in Vegas! If you're okay forgoeing the marble bathroom countertops and some high limit tables, you're likely to have more money to spend on experiences and fun while enjoying Sin City.