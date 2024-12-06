Headin Em Off: The Pedigrees of the Top 15 Head Horses at the 2024 NFR
The head horses of the top fifteen cowboys in the World Standings have played a crucial role all year, in all types of setups. The unique Thomas and Mack requires a very specific skillset from a horse and we wanted to recognize some of these very special equine athletes.
#1 - Dustin Egusquiza: King Sabre Bar
A new addition to Egusquiza's herd, King Sabre Bar was exactly what he needed to fit some of the winter setups and he will be on him in the T&M.
#2 - Tyler Wade: Espuela Bro
"Spur," the 2024 Horse of the Year, was an addition to Wade's team out of desperation, sitting well in the World in 2019 and with no horse. Their partnership may have come about in unconventional ways, but has been incredible.
#3 - Kaleb Driggers
Driggers rode several horses throughout 2024 and is borrowing horses at the NFR, so we will be anxiously awaiting to see what he backs into the box on Thursday.
#4 - Coleman Proctor: SCR Sporties Playgun
"Heisman" has been Proctor's go-to horse for several years.
#5 - Clint Summers: WSR Hesa Alive
At 20 years young, "Transmission" has taken several cowboys to the winners circle at the biggest professional rodeos in the country.
#6 - Andrew Ward: Cole E Man
"Biscuit" was the Reserve Horse of the Year in 2024 and has carried Ward to countless victories, including several in the T&M.
#7 - Jake Smith: Pine Time Boogie
Now 23 years young, "Boogie" made his first NFR appearance with Trevor Brazile in 2013.
#8 - J.C. Yeahquo: Captain Playboy Chex
"El Chapo" has carried Yeahquo to countless wins since joining the team in 2019.
#9 - Brenten Hall: Flipped On Henry
"Mikey" has been a huge asset to Hall's team this year.
#10 - Luke Brown: DM Jet Off
From the same breeding program as DM Sissy Hayday, better known as Hailey Kinsel's "Sis," "Buda" has been a key player on Brown's team for the past few years.
#11 - Clay Smith: Hello Lashes
Smith will ride the only mare in the lineup, owned by his sister-in-law, Miley Richey.
#12 -Cyle Denison: Sanjos Playgun
Denison picked up "Gravy" in 2023 and began seasoning him to more rodeos.
#13 - Erich Rogers
Another undecided cowboy, Rogers has a great string to pick from and we will find out which one he calls on in round one.
#14 - Cody Snow: Fanci Dox Ringo
"Ringo" is Snow's solid standby, known for being fast and forgiving.
#15 - Derrick Begay: Caseys Glory
"The Sorrel" originally joined Begay's team for some amateur rodeos close to home and ended up taking him to the 2023 NFR.