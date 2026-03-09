Hello Stella Returns To Rodeo’s Major Barrel Racing Stage After Long Battle With EHM

There are some horses that just demand your respect and have earned their place in history. Hello Stella is one of them.

During her 2021 futurity year, the beautiful bay mare earned $445,570, which was enough to have her crowned the all-time leading futurity mare. She went on to have a successful derby career, bringing her total earnings to over $1 million in 2024.

The 2017 mare by the Goodbye Lane and out of Go Go Fame, a daughter of Dash Ta Fame, has been impressive every time she steps into the arena - no matter where it is. Moving into the rodeo scene, Stella and her talented rider, Sharin Hall, set an arena record at the National Western Stock Show in 2024 while also posting the fastest time at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

A Terrible EHM Scare

Hello Stella | Sharin Hall

Late in 2025, reports started surfacing of horses being affected by EHV-1 and also the neurological version referred to as EHM. While EHV-1 has been around a long time, this strain seemed to be affecting horses differently, as most weren’t noticing signs until all of a sudden they were neurological.

As time progressed, the outbreak was found to possibly have originated at the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association Finals that were held in Waco, Texas. Given the far-reaching implications of this event, many of the top horses in the industry were competing along with futurity, derby, breakaway, and circuit cowgirls.

Sharin Hall and Hello Stella were on the roster.

As competitors left Waco, many of them headed to Guthrie, Oklahoma, where they were scheduled to take part in the Barrel Futurities of America event. This was about the time reports were coming in about sick horses.

On November 18, 2025, Hall posted a simple messag one Facebook, “I am calling on my prayer warriors right now.” Hearts dropped as the speculation that Stella was part of the increasing number of horses went from assumption to truth.

For the next several weeks, Hall posted videos and updates about her beloved mare, sharing the journey of recovery with everyone interested in following.

After a long stay at the vet clinic, December 1, 2025, was a day to celebrate for Hall and Stella. She was on her way home.

Breaking Out at RODEOHOUSTON

March 8, 2026 will be another date Hall and Stella will remember for a long time. As I sat watching the rodeo on the television, something caught my eye. It was Stella. I was sure that it was, but I had to run it back over and over to make sure.

After confirming it with Hall, it was true. Hello Stella was back, and she got to make that first professional rodeo run down the alleyway at the rodeo she certainly earned her place to be at.

“It was only her second run back, but she deserved to run there. It is absolutely a miracle and Gods come back story,” Hall said.

It really is a miracle, given how seriously Hello Stella was affected and the fact that she exhibited neurological signs.

The fact that Stella got to make that run had to be so emotional. No matter what the scoreboard said when the event came to a close, that was a win. Maybe the biggest win of the duo’s famed career. Hall said it best, “I am just blessed and fortunate that she is alive and well.”

While fans won’t see Stella again tonight in Houston, they can look forward to seeing the amazing pair in action sometime soon, and there’s no doubt that with the comeback will come many more wins to add to their impressive resume.