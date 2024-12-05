It's National Finals Rodeo Time in Las Vegas: Here's What You Need to Know
This is it! The time has come. The 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is kicking off in about two hours.
The stock has arrived, the arena has been prepped, the practice sessions are over. Now we see who will start their week off perfectly by winning round number one.
As a fan, this is one of the most exciting times of year. You have picked your favorites, probably made some side bets with your friends, talked some smack about why your favorite athlete is the best, and maybe even placed some real money on the line with a fantasy team.
If you haven't done all that, your time is running out!
Before the round starts tonight here is some key information to keep in mind as you follow along with the contestants on their ten round journey.
Round No. 1 kicks off with country music superstar Jason Aldean performing "My Kinda Party". Kylie Frey will be singing the national anthem and Pendleton Whisky is the performance sponsor.
The total payout for this year's version of the NFR is an incredilbe $12,501,505 with the stock contractors receiving $3,750,451. This is the richest NFR in history due to a new agreement signed back in June of 2024.
Each round will pay six places as follows:
- $33,687.18
- $26,623.74
- $20,103.64
- $14,126.88
- $8,693.47
- $5,433.42
The average will pay eight places:
- $86,391.31
- $70,091.06
- $55,420.84
- $40,750.62
- $29,340.45
- $21,190.32
- $14,670.22
- $8,150.12
Truly no event is mathematically sewn up at this point. With this amount of money on the line, anything can and might happen. Never fear though, we will stay on top of the standings and keep you updated.
When the fireworks go out and the lights come on in the Thomas & Mack Center for Round one there will be incredible matchups when they holler "Let 'er Buck" at the bucking chutes.
In the bareback riding R.C. Landingham has been matched up with Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Mustard. Saddle bronc rider Brody Cress will be attempting Legacy Pro Rodeo's American Hat's Vein Reflections. In the bull riding, Hayes Weight has his eye on the gold buckle and to make his first attempt he will take on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Vitalix Anthrax.
There's never a more exciting time in rodeo than right now. So, let's go. It's rodeo time in cowboy town!