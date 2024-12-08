Maple Leaf Finals Rodeo: Champions Crowned in Saskatchewan at $120,000 Event
At the Canadian Western Agribition in Regina, Saskatchewan, November 27-30, 2024, the Maple Leaf Finals wrapped up over the weekend. Contestants not only competed for their portion of the $120,000 payout, but the winners also claimed a seat at the NFR Open in Colorado Springs, Colo., next summer. The only circuit outside the United States, the Maple Leaf offers Canadian contestants a chance to compete at circuit rodeos and qualify for the NFR Open, which offers further opportunity in the Cinch Playoffs.
Bareback Riding
From Taroom, Queensland, Australia, Dallas Hay claimed the Circuit Championship and Kody Lamb won or placed in all four rounds on his way to earning the Average title.
First round: 1. Kody Lamb, 80.5 points on Prairie Rodeo’s Valley City, $1,584; 2. Spur Lacasse, 79.5, $1,188; 3. Dallas Hay, 79, $792; 4. Blake Link, 77, $396.
Second round: 1. Dallas Hay, 83.5 points on Outlaw Buckers’ Barcelona City, $1,584; 2. Kody Lamb, 82.5, $1,188; 3. Spur Lacasse, 79.5, $792; 4. Blake Link, 76, $396.
Third round: 1. Cruz McNulty, 82 points on C5 Rodeo’s Winning Rose, $1,584; 2. Strawbs Jones, 81, $1,188; 3. (tie) Chett Deitz and Kody Lamb, 78.5, $594 each.
Fourth round: 1. Kody Lamb, 83 points on C5 Rodeo’s Hangover Face, $1,584; 2. (tie) Blake Link and Dallas Hay, 82, $990 each; 4. Strawbs Jones, 78, $396.
Average: 1. Kody Lamb, 324.5 points on four head, $2,376; 2. Dallas Hay, 320.5, $1,782; 3. Blake Link, 312, $1,188; 4. Strawbs Jones, 304.5, $594.
Circuit Champion: Dallas Hay
Steer Wrestling
From Innisfail, Alberta, Landon Beardsworth won the Average and Circuit titles, wrapping up his best season in professional rodeo yet.
First round: 1. Curtis Cassidy, 4.0 seconds, $1,584; 2. Landon Beardsworth, 4.3, $1,188; 3. Brendan Laye, 4.5, $792; 4. Scott Guenthner, 4.7, $396.
Second round: 1. Ryan Shuckburgh, 4.1 seconds, $1,584; 2. Scott Guenthner, 4.2, $1,188; 3. (tie) Brendan Laye, Landon Beardsworth and Curtis Cassidy, 4.6, $396 each.
Third round: 1. Stephen Culling, 4.0 seconds, $1,584; 2. (tie) Ty Miller and Curtis Cassidy, 4.6, $990 each; 4. Landon Beardsworth, 4.9, $396.
Fourth round: 1. Ty Miller, 3.8 seconds, $1,584; 2. Landon Beardsworth, 4.2, $1,188; 3. Scott Guenthner, 4.6, $792; 4. Stephen Culling, 4.7, $396.
Average: 1. Landon Beardsworth, 18.0 seconds on four head, $2,376; 2. Curtis Cassidy, 18.8, $1,782; 3. Ty Miller, 25.6, $1,188; 4. Stephen Culling, 26.2, $594.
Circuit Champion: Landon Beardsworth
Team Roping
Header, Kolton Schmidt, and heeler, Denim Ross, took the Circuit Championship. Grady Quam and Brady Chappel won or placed in two rounds on their way to earning the Average title.
First round: 1. Grady Quam/Brady Chappel, 5.2 seconds, $1,584 each; 2. Tate Schmidt/Kagen Schmidt, 6.1, $1,188; 3. Trey Gallais/Logan Cullen, 6.7, $792; 4. Kolton Schmidt/Tyrel Flewelling, 10.5, $396.
Second round: 1. Kash Bonnett/Logan Spady, 4.8 seconds, $1,584 each; 2. Derek Hadland/Jackson Braithwaite, 4.9, $1,188; 3. Kavis Drake/Denim Ross, 7.4, $792: no qualified runs.
Third round: 1. Tate Schmidt/Kagen Schmidt, 3.6 seconds, $1,584 each; 2. Logan Bonnett/Keely Bonnett, 4.5, $1,188; 3. Grady Quam/Brady Chappel, 10.0, $792; 4. Levi Simpson/Riley Wakefield, 11.8, $396.
Fourth round: 1. Kavis Drake/Denim Ross, 4.0 seconds, $1,584 each; 2. Trey Gallais/Logan Cullen, 4.4, $1,188; 3. Logan Bonnett/Keely Bonnett, 4.8, $792; 4. Levi Simpson/Riley Wakefield, 5.2, $396. Average: 1. Grady Quam/Brady Chappel, 30.6 seconds on three head, $2,376 each; 2. Levi Simpson/Riley Wakefield, 31.1, $1,782; 3. Kavis Drake/Denim Ross, 32.0, $1,188; 4. Derek Hadland/Jackson Braithwaite, 35.1, $594.
Circuit Champions: Kolton Schmidt (header); Denim Ross (heeler)
Saddle Bronc Riding
Lucas Macza dominated the finals, winning two rounds and placing in one to win the Average. He also earned the Circuit Championship.
First round: 1. Lucas Macza, 85.5 points on Prairie Rodeo’s Back Off,$1,584; 2. Sawyer Eirikson, 84.5, $1,188; 3. (tie) Nicholas Patterson and Chance Barrass, 83.5, $594 each.
Second round: 1. Dawson Dahm, 85.5 points on Outlaw Buckers’ I See Little,$1,584; 2. (tie) Lucas Macza and Tyrel Roberts, 85, $990 each; 4. (tie) Nicholas Patterson and Lachlan Miller, 79.5, $198. Third round: 1. Lucas Macza, 85 points on Duffy Rodeo’s Sonora,$1,584; 2. Dawson Dahm, 84, $1,188; 3. Nicholas Patterson, 83, $792; 4. (tie) Chance Barrass, Lachlan Miller and Kole Ashbacher, 82.5, $132 each.
Fourth round: 1. Sawyer Eirikson, 85.5 points on C5 Rodeo’s Black Feathers, $1,584; 2. Kole Ashbacher, 84, $1,188; 3. (tie) Nicholas Patterson and Kyle Wanchuk, 83, $594 each.
Average: 1. Lucas Macza, 335 points on four head, $2,376; 2. Nicholas Patterson, 329, $1,782; 3. Lachlan Miller, 323.5, $1,188; 4. Tyrel Roberts, 321, $594.
Circuit Champion: Lucas Macza
Tie Down Roping
Logan Bird placed in all four rounds on his way to securing the Average win, as well as the Circuit Championship.
First round: 1. Jason Smith, 8.1 seconds, $1,584; 2. Riley Warren, 8.4, $1,188; 3. (tie) Stran Dunham and Logan Bird, 8.5, $594.
Second round: 1. Kyle Lucas, 8.4 seconds, $1,584; 2. Logan Bird, 8.7, $1,188; 3. Austin Hines, 9.2, $792; 4. Riley Wakefield, 9.3, $396.
Third round: 1. Stran Dunham, 7.9 seconds, $1,584; 2. Tyler Popescul, 8.4, $1,188; 3. Logan Bird, 8.5, $792; 4. Ben Robinson, 8.8, $396.
Fourth round: 1. Kyle Lucas, 7.9 seconds, $1,584; 2. Logan Bird, 8.6, $1,188; 3. Tyler Popescul, 9.1, $792; 4. Riley Wakefield, 9.5, $396.
Average: 1. Logan Bird, 34.3 seconds on four runs, $2,376; 2. Kyle Lucas, 35.8, $1,782; 3. Jason Smith, 37.7, $1,188; 4. Riley Wakefield, 38.5, $594.
Circuit Champion: Logan Bird
Barrel Racing
Brook Wills won the first two rounds and the Circuit Championship. Blake Molle claimed the Average, placing in three of four rounds.
First round: 1. Brooke Wills, 13.75 seconds, $1,584, 2. (tie) Rene Leclercq and Karli Cowie, 13.82, $990 each; 4. Taylor Manning, 13.88, $396.
Second round: 1. Brooke Wills, 13.76 seconds, $1,584, 2. Lynette Brodoway, 13.78, $1,188; 3. Lisa Zachoda, 13.83, $792; 4. Blake Molle, 13.86, $396.
Third round: 1. Karli Cowie, 13.61 seconds, $1,584, 2. Blake Molle, 13.78, $1,188; 3. Lisa Zachoda, 13.86, $792; 4. Lynette Brodoway, 14.10, $396.
Fourth round: 1. Jayden Wilson, 13.83 seconds, $1,584, 2. Lisa Zachoda, 13.89, $1,188; 3. Blake Molle, 14.07, $792; 4. Lisa Groves, 14.12, $396.
Average: 1. Blake Molle, 55.71 seconds on four runs, $2,376; 2. Lisa Groves, 57.05, $1,781; 3. Karli Cowie, 60.29, $1,188; 4. Lisa Zachoda, 60.48, $594.
Circuit Champion: Brooke Wills
Breakaway Roping
Bobbi Henderson double dipped, taking the Average and Circuit Championship. She also placed in two rounds and won two rounds.
First round: 1. Kylie Whiteside, 2.0 seconds, $1,584; 2. Bobbi Henderson, 2.3, $1,188; 3. (tie) Jenna Dallyn and Shaya Biever, 2.5, $594 each.
Second round: 1. (tie) Bradi Whiteside and Jenna Dallyn, 2.5 seconds, $1,386 each; 3. Bobbi Henderson, 3.3, $792; 4. Bailey Smith, 3.7, $396.
Third round: 1. Bobbi Henderson, 2.5 seconds, $1,584; 2. Bailey Smith, 2.7, $1,188; 3. Jenna Dallyn, 2.9, $792; 4. Lawrie Saunders, 3.2; $396.
Fourth round: 1. Bobbi Henderson, 2.4 seconds, $1,584; 2. Bradi Whiteside, 2.5, $1,188; 3. Jenna Dallyn, 2.6, $792; 4. Bailey Smith, 2.7; $396.
Average: 1. (tie) Bobbi Henderson and Jenna Dallyn, 10.5 seconds on four runs, $2,079 each; 3. Bailey Smith, 12.4, $1,188; 4. Lakota Bird, 15.2, $594.
Circuit Champion: Bobbi Henderson
Bull Riding
Chanse Switzer placed in three rounds on his way to earning the Average title. Edgar Durazo also placed in three rounds and won the Circuit Championship
First round: Lonnie Phillips, 84 points on C5 Rodeo’s Dance Monkey, $1,584; 2. William Barrows, 83.5, $1,188; 3. Edgar Durazo, 80, $792; 4. Chanse Switzer, 79.5, $396.
Second round: Tyler Craig, 84.5 points on Outlaw Buckers’ Wrangler Tough, $1,584; 2. Coy Robbins, 84, $1,188; 3. Edgar Durazo, 79, $792; 4. Chanse Switzer, 78.5, $396.
Third round: Jacob Gardner, 79.5 points on Macza Rodeo’s Buck Cherry, $1,584; 2. Chanse Switzer, 74.5, $1,188; 3. Beau Gardner, 68, $792; no other qualified rides.
Fourth round: Grady Young, 84.5 points on C5 Rodeo’s Smart As A Rock, $1,584; 2. Coy Robbins, 83.5, $1,188; 3. Edgar Durazo, 82.5, $792; 4. Jacob Gardner, 82, $396.
Average: 1. Chanse Switzer, 310 points on four head, $2,376; 2. Edgar Durazo, 241.5 on three head, $1,782; 3. Coy Robbins, 167.5 on two head, $1,188; 4. Jacob Gardner, 161.5 on two head, $594. Circuit Champion: Edgar Durazo