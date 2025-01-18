National Western Stock Show Celebrates 3 Decades of Invitational Freestyle Reining
This year, during the "best 16 days of January," the National Western Stockshow (NWSS) in Denver, Colo. celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Invitational Freestyle Reining. This event has become a favorite at National Western over the past 3 decades as they host some of the most talented reining horses and riders in the world. The atmosphere at the CINCH Arena was electric on Sunday afternoon as twelve of the nation’s top reiners and horses took to the dirt competing for $30,000 and the Freestyle Reining title.
With a three-judge panel scoring each performance, both skill and creativity was highlighted. Competitors choose well-known songs to accompany their routines, incorporating costumes that reflect the theme of the music. The reiners creatively "act out" their interpretation of the song, adding a theatrical element to the traditional reining discipline.
In the end, it was Bub Poplin from Grand Junction, Colo. who took home the win, earning a score of 223. Polpin was riding an eleven-year-old AQHA gelding by the name See It My Way, or Frank, owned by Lori Stephenson of Fruita, Colo. Their performance was set to the iconic tune of “409” by The Beach Boys, a theme inspired by his sons' passion for building hot rods.
The 2025 Reserve Champion was Brogan Hill who performed to the theme of Ferdinand the Bull aboard her horse, Quick Draw McGraw. Hill was also voted the People’s Choice champion. She attends Fresno State University on the equestrian team.
Also performing during the show were three invited youth competitors. Gracie Lambrecht,
Savanna McGuire and Cora Miller impressed the crowd, giving a sneak peek to the future of the industry.
In a special announcement during the show, Game Day Surprise, affectionately known as “Eli,” the highest money-earning freestyle reining horse in the country, will be created as a limited-edition Breyer Model Horse. Eli’s remarkable career and his unique freestyle performances have impressed the reining industry. Now, fans of this legendary horse will have the chance to own a piece of history with the Breyer Model.
For 30 years, the Invitational Freestyle Reining has been a staple of the National Western Stock Show, drawing sold out crowds. This year, the event wrapped up in a big way, leaving fans eager to see what next year will bring.
Stay tuned here for more updates from the 2025 National Western Stockshow.