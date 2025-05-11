Netflix Producing Inspiring Story of Man Behind Houston Stock Show and Rodeo
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has become a cultural phenomenon. Not only is it among the best-paying PRCA rodeos of the year and one of the premier livestock majors, but it is also a testament to Texas culture and history. This nearly three-week event every spring brings over 2.5 million people to Houston and generates hundreds of millions in positive economic impact as well with much of it contributing to the Texas education system and back to the agriculture industry.
Just like any big event, there is a lot of work behind the scenes that goes unnoticed. The man behind the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is none other than Chris Boleman, CEO. It was recently announced that Netflix has taken an interest in Dr. Boleman, his story, and the story of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
In 2020, Boleman became CEO and President of the rodeo. He took a position and immediately had a lot of work to do, navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns. Although no small task, he took on the challenge with composure and the following year, Houston had record-breaking crowds once again.
Neflix to Highlight Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo CEO
Netflix has begun the production of the film, but has yet to announce a title or release date. The film will highlight Boleman's story as well as taking a look inside the leadership part of one of Texas' largest annual events.
The documentary is likely to include interviews with rodeo volunteers, scholarship recipients, board members, and others who have worked with Boleman to make the show all that it is. However, this event has an impact far beyond the entertainment. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has built something very important to the Texas community, where investing in the youth and advocating for agriculture while honoring traditions is the main mission.
Mr. Chris Boleman is a Texas native who studied Agriculture Education at Texas A&M University, where he received his bachelors and master's degree and a PhD. He went on to serve in many roles and receive many recognitions for his work in Texas 4-H , Texas FFA, Extension Committees, and the agriculture industry as a whole. Rotary Houston reports that "Throughout his career, Dr. Boleman has provided more than 800 educational trainings and presentations, collaborated with experts in content areas to author more than 100 publications."
Adding to his educaiton, Dr. Boleman earned the University Certificate of Completion for The Art and Science of Leadership Program at Harvard University and the Certificate of Completion for the Governor’s Executive Development Program at The University of Texas.
In his current role as the CEO and President of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Boleman is still striving to give back to the youth of the industry. The event was founded in 1932, and since has donated over $600 million to kids in Texas and educational programs; this number has only grown since Boleman took charge.
As the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo wraps up yet another record-breaking year in 2025, under Boleman's leadership, the event has only expanded its reach. We will all get a deeper look into the operations of the Houston Livestock and Rodeo and the daily operations of Chris Boleman and his team when Netflix releases this special documentary soon!.