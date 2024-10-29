NFR Insider: Meet the Breakaway Superstars #13 TiAda Gray
TiAda Gray
"I'm excited. I would sure like to be higher up in the standings but I absolutely feel good about making it and will take what I can get."
- Season Earnings: $82,447
- Hometown: Portales, New Mexico
- Season Ranking: 13th
- NFR Qualifications: 1 (2024)
1. What horses did you ride this year?
- Catalac Escalade“Coon” (9-year-old sorrel gelding) – Sire: Spots Hot/Dam: Kitty Catalac
2. What was your biggest win this year?
Greeley, Colorado was my biggest win. I placed in both rounds and ended up winning the average. It was a great way to start the Fourth run.
3. Do you have traveling partners?
My traveling partner is Aspen Miller who also ended up in the top 25. She is from Sante Fe, Texas.
4. What ropes do you use?
I use a 10.0 Viper by Rattler.
5. What brand of saddle do you ride?
Jeff Beach
6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
No, I am just stinking with what works. Keeping things the same basically.
7. How many calves do you rope in a practice session?
I score a lot and then I probably rope 10 calves.
8. How often do you rope the dummy?
I rope the dummy a couple times a week and just until it feels right.
9. Favorite restaurant?
Raisin' Canes
10. Favorite Movie?
I am not much of a movie person, so that one is kind of hard. I would have to say Little Rascals.
11. Food you won’t eat?
I don't like tomatoes or seafood.
12. Will you stay the whole two weeks of the NFR?
No. I think I will probably stay maybe eight days. I'm entered in a few of the other ropings like the Masters and the Last Chance qualifier at the Rope for the Crown.
13. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
Basketball. I like the Dallas Mavericks.
14. If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?
I would want to ride Dutch who is owned by Josie Conner. He looks fun and he's a winner.
15. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
I think I would say Lari Dee Guy.