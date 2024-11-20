NFR Insider: Meet the Guys of Bull Riding #5 Clayton Sellars
Florida is proud of their Wrangler National Finals qualifiying bull rider, Clayton Sellars. The 26-year-old man has already won $620,396 in his professional career.
After making three consecutive appearances at the NFR starting in 2019, Sellars has been missing from the bright lights and big city until now. Those three prior trips to the finals saw him finish number 12 in 2019, 12 in 2020 and number six in 2021.
Coming into the finals in 2024, Sellars has already earned more money than he did in all of 2021 where he saw his best season finish. In his previous trips he placed in two rounds all three years.
Sellars found the number one spot at several different rodeos across the country in 2024 including winning the Xtreme Bulls at Ellensburg, Wash., Spanish Fork, Utah and San Angelo, Texas. While those were substantial wins, the Florida man really put a finish on his season when he won the finals of the CINCH Playoff Series in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to pick up a $30,000 paycheck.
Rodeo on SI got to chat with the four-time NFR qualifier to get a little glimpse of his world. Enjoy.
- Season Earnings: $207,366.06
- Hometown: Wildwood, Florida
- Season Ranking: 5th
- NFR Qualifications: 4 (2019-21, 2024 )
1. Who are your traveling partners?
Everywhere I've been it's been Cooper James and recently Maverick Potter has been going with us.
2. Do you have a bull you want to get on but you've never had the opportunity?
Bruiser was that bull for me before he passed away. But in recent times I'd say that I get a shot at so many good ones that I don't put a whole lot of focus on the bull. I just kinda know that whatever I'm supposed to get on it'll be there when I get there and that's just how I roll with it.
3. Where is your favorite rodeo?
San Antonio, Texas has been my favorite since I started.
4. What was your highest mark ride this year?
91.5 points in San Antonio.
5. Do you have an superstitions?
I don't think so, I mean I'm not superstitious. But I'm not gonna go throw my hat on the bed either. I mean I don't think I am but there are just some things I won't do.
6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
I'm doing a lot of things, I mean I'm just trying to be the best I can be at every corner. Every day I have a checklist and I just try to check those boxes.
7. Do you have a favorite Restaurant ?
The Vintage Press in Visalia, California.
8. Favorite Movie?
Lonesome Dove
9. What food won't you eat?
Tons, there's so much I won't eat. Pickles for sure.
10. How do you keep yourself healthy during the NFR?
Well, I try to be as healthy as I can going in, that helps. And then in the years past I haven't paid much attention to that stuff but this year, I'm paying more attention to diet and exercise.
11. Who is a mentor or someone you look up to?
Sage Kimzey is that guy for me all around. I go to him a lot for bull riding but I like everything else about him, too and do things the way I think he'd do it.
12. Are you single, married or have any children?
I'm married to Billie and we just had a baby boy named, Poncho Pete Sellars.
13. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
Baseball but I'm a Supercross fan too.
14. Do you get on practice bulls? If so how often?
This time of year I do like October and November especially. These next couple of weeks I'll probably get on every other day until until I leave for the NFR.
15. What is a bull you're wanting to draw at NFR this year?
I don't really care about it at all, the one I'm supposed to have will be there.