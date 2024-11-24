Racing for Kindness and Mental Health: Barrel Races with More in Mind
Making Strides for Mental Health and The Grace Loncar Foundation
One of the most important causes of our time, mental health is a topic that we've seen rodeo and the western industry continue to embrace. Conversations about the uncomfortable can literally save lives and a race in Decatur, TX, this past weekend, is taking that awareness to a whole new level.
The Making Strides for Mental Health race benefits The Grace Loncar Foundation Care Fund. The fund exists "solely to provide financial aid to North Texas teens and young adults in need of mental healthcare" (Per GLF website). This can cover weekly therapy, outpatient care, and residential therapy. The GLF was founded after the loss of Grace Caroline Loncar, a 16-year-old who was a light to all around her - even if she may have struggled to find that light for herself.
Many barrel racers may know another light - Sally Long Conway, Grace's oldest sister, who plays a huge role in this barrel race each year. In 2024, it was held at 4M Equine Ranch and produced by Wild West Productions. The event not only benefits those who struggle with their mental health, it is truly the passion of Grace's friends and family to encourage discussions and share information about the resources available to everyone in need.
Saturday
DeAnn Morgan and Colour Me Fast swept the High Stakes and Open 1D with a 14.268 for $1,454 and $1,024.
- High Stakes 2D - Ashley Harvey, Wheres My Soxx 14.769 $969
- Open 2D - Lacy Billingsley, Hey Willis 14.768 $775
- Open 3D - Julie Erkamaa, Packin Ta Fly Bye Ya 15.307 $589
- Open 4D - Tara Sauber, FSP Coal Train 15.805 $434
- Open 5D - Judi Veeder USS Nu Mercedes 16.277 $279
Sunday
- Open 1D - Lindsay Kruse, Scarlett 14.442 $998
- Open 2D - Shelby Humphreys, ShesAFamousBug 14.946 $756
- Open 3D - Kelly Luco, Mucho Pesos Panama 15.507 $574
- Open 4D - Tasha Gruhot, Nickedy Split 15.943 $423
- Open 5D - Davee Autry, Cozmo 16.636 $272
Lucky You Kickin Up Kindness Race
Another race with a bigger purpose in mind, Lucky You produced the Kickin' Up Kindness Race in Gill, Colo. When the Guntle family lost the light of their lives, Taylor, they began to come up with ways to make the world around them a better place. They've handed out random acts of kindness cards and paid entry fees for individuals at various barrel races. This past weekend, a cupcake and hot cocoa table, along with tons of giveaways, were a part of the Kindness Race.
Turnin Tight with Team Taylor is the flagship event of Taylor's memory, but the family is always seeking to do more and this event is to inspire kindness and brighten every contestant's life. The Kindness Race inspired countless barrel racers and their families, as the random acts of kindness continued to be passed along all day.
High Stakes
- 1D Kayla Jones, KG Just As Fabulous 13.590 $625
- 2D Hannah Montey, Blazin Elvis 14.096 $480
- 3D Justine Jobman 14.810 $433
Open
- 1D Kayla Jones, KG Just As Fabulous 13.590 $625
- 2D Hannah Montey, Blazin Elvis 14.096 $480
- 3D Teneille Angland, Holey Phantom 14.598 $342
- 4D Shaylee Baum, Fancy 15.176 $281