Record-Breaking Night for Tarleton Rodeo: Over $100,000 Raised at Annual Event
Record Breaking Fundraising Night
This year marked the 15th annual Tarleton Rodeo Steak Dinner, Auction, and Hall of Fame Induction, an event that has become a key tradition for the rodeo program. In a record-breaking night, over $100,000 was raised to benefit the team directly. The alumni donated money for additional horse pens to be built at the Doty Rodeo Complex for the team's horses. They also gave out scholarships to four chosen students.
As the program continues to grow and succeed, events like this are crucial in ensuring that future students have the excellent resources and opportunities they need to excel both in the arena and the classroom. In the 2024-25 season, Tarleton Rodeo is one of the largest collegiate teams in the country with 140 student members.
Hall of Fame Inductees
Tarleton's program is known to have the best of the best student-athletes wearing the purple vest. To celebrate the past 74 years, the Tarleton Rodeo Hall of Fame was created. This year, four inductees to the Tarleton Rodeo Hall of Fame were inducted and honored at the dinner.
Robert Blandford was the first of four inductees. He wore the purple vest from 1970 to 1973. He won the Southwest Region All-Around title and was the CNFR Bull Riding Average Champion during his time at Tarleton. When he joined the PRCA, he won Rookie of the Year the Linderman Award twice, and qualified for the NFR multiple times.
Baili Collins-Nettleship graduated from Tarleton in 2019 with her master's degree and was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. She qualified for the CNFR 5 times in the goat tying for Tarleton.
Ryle Smith was also inducted this year. He graduated from Tarleton in 2009 after qualifying in 2006 and 2008 to the CNFR in both tie-down roping and steer wrestling. Shortly after he qualified for the National Finals Rodeo in the tie-down. He is a 3 time NFR Qualifier and has a career earnings of nearly a million dollars.
The final inductee for 2024 was Cassie Vierstra-Christensen. In 2012 she graduated from Tarleton with her master's degree. She made the CNFR 5 times, qualifying in both the goat tying and the breakaway roping representing Tarleton.
Coach Eakin - 2024 Smarty Coach of the Year
Tarleton Rodeo Head Coach, Mark Eakin, was chosen as the 2024 Smarty Rodeo Coach of the Year. Smarty Rodeo announced this award at the dinner. The recognition came as a surprise to Coach Eakin, who has been a key figure in shaping the success of the Tarleton Rodeo team. To celebrate this accomplishment, several Tarleton Rodeo students collaborated with Smarty Rodeo to create a video congratulating Eakin on this well-deserved award and expressing their gratitude for all that he has done for the team.
During the filming of the video, Eakin was asked some casual questions, unaware that he was the recipient of such an award. True to his humble nature, he said, "Take me out of the picture, we just want to focus on them." It’s never about him — it’s always about the team. His selflessness and commitment to his students’ success are what truly set him apart as a coach, and what has made Tarleton Rodeo what it is today.
Smarty Rodeo had kind words about Mark too saying, "At Smarty Rodeo, we prioritize faith, authenticity, and integrity, and we are honored to partner with Coach Mark, a leader who exemplifies these values both in and out of the arena."
2024-25 Rodeo Season
This year has proven to continue the winning ways of Tarleton Rodeo. Currently, Tarleton is sitting in the No.1 position for both the men's and women's teams for the Southwest Region. We are only half way through the season, but Tarleton is prepared to defend their titles and add more to the resume at the 2025 College National Finals Rodeo.
Congratulations to Coach Mark Eakin, the scholarship recipients, the Hall of Fame Inductees, and everyone involved at Tarleton Rodeo. The "Winning Tradition" continues.