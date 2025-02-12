Records Are Meant To Be Broken: NWSS and FWSSR Livestock Sales Reach Historic Highs
The 2025 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FWSS) and the National Western Stock Show (NWSS) in Denver both marked a tremendous year for young livestock exhibitors, as both events saw record-breaking sales that surpassed all expectations.
This time of year, the mega shows take center stage in the livestock industry. These events are not like your typical county fair, but draw in competitors from all over the country. Preparation for such events begins long before the first animal walks into the ring for both the exhibitors and the committees putting on the shows. The stakes are incredibly high because, beyond the bragging rights of Grand Champion, there are financial rewards that can determine the future of these kids' careers in agriculture.
National Western and Fort Worth are two of the biggest shows out there, with the best livestock and best showmen in attendance. Their livestock sales live up to the anticipation where show stock often bring 6-figure prices. This year, both events exceeded all expectations and set new records across the board.
In Denver, the Auction of Junior Livestock Champions brought in an impressive $637,000 from selling eight Grand and Reserve Champion animals. This exceeded the previous total sale record set in 2023 when the eight animals brought $585,000. That year, the Grand Champion steer, Thunder, brought $200,000, this year that record too was broken when Madilyn Norvell's Grand Champion steer sold for $210,000 to Hutchison Western. Other records were broken there at National Western. The Reserve Grand Champion Steer, Grand Champion Hog, Grand Champion Lamb, and Grand Champion Goat all set new records. 98 exhibtors sold their animal at the sale.
Following the success at the National Western, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo also saw an incredible sale. Texas high school sophomore Mattison Koepp, sold her Grand Champion steer, Alley Cat, for $375,000 to Vaden Acoustics and Drywall Inc. The reserve grand champion steer brought $300,000. Over $10 million in total was raised for the exhibitors of the 292 animals in the auction.
These companies and livestock buyers play a big role in supporting the young exhibitors by stepping up to the plate with huge bids that far exceed the market value of any livestock. They recognize and support the importance of raising the next generation of agriculture and livestock leaders. The proceeds from these sales often get these kids through college and help fund future projects and agriculture endeavors. These record-breaking numbers inspire the next generation of showman and set the bar high for the future of the industry.
Fort Worth Stock Show Junior Livestock Sale
Grand Champion Steer -Mattison Keopp - $375,000
Reserve Grand Champion Steer - Bricelyn Patschke -$300,000
Grand Champion Hog - Mason Grady - $140,000
Reserve Grand Champion Hog - Cambrey Wilson - $150,000
Grand Champion Lamb - Kasen Wooten - $100,000
Reserve Grand Champion Lamb - London Watson - $85,000
Grand Champion Goat - Brynlee Hogg - $50,000
Reserve Grand Champion Goat - Paizlee Akins - $20,000
National Western Stockshow Auction of Junior Livestock Champions
Grand Champion Steer - Madilyn Norvell - $210,000
Reserve Grand Champion Steer - Rhylee Rodgers - $125,000
Grand Champion Hog - Alice Hawk - $85,000
Reserve Grand Champion Hog - Rylee Anderson - $55,000
Grand Champion Lamb - Clay Randall - $52,500
Reserve Grand Champion Lamb - Brayden Bowers - $42,000
Grand Champion Goat - Sayde Allan - $45,000
Reserve Grand Champion Goat - Madden Wise - $22,500