Silvano Alves: A Legend On and Off the Bull
The heart-pounding thrill, danger, and intensity of eight seconds define the sport of bull riding, where the rider faces the unknown. In this brief, dangerous, unpredictable moment, Silvano Alves has achieved remarkable success, making the most of every second as he forges a career for the ages.
Family Footsteps to Worldwide Acclaim
Born in Pilar Do Sul, Brazil, Silvano Alves’ journey into bull riding began at the age of 15, following in the footsteps of his father, uncles, and grandfather. What started as a family tradition quickly evolved into what would be a remarkably enduring career: PBR has been around 31 years; Alves has competed in 15 of them. Alves' natural talent for the sport propelled him to the top, where he became one of only two riders to claim the title of three-time World Champion, achieving this in 2011, 2012, and 2014. He’s also one of only two back-to-back world champions. As one of only four riders with more than 500 qualified rides (his career-high is 92.5 points, twice, on the bulls Smackdown and Buck Wild, with a starring role on the first championship team in the PBR’s new bull riding league, and earnings exceeding $6.7 million, Alves is a sure future PBR Hall of Famer.
A Master of the Arena
Alves retired from individual competition at the 2024 PBR World Finals in Texas in May. He said his head wants to ride bulls, but his body won’t cooperate. He’ll now focus exclusively on riding for the Nashville Stampede in the PBR Teams league. In Duluth in late July on the opening night of the PBR Camping World Team Series 2024 neutral-site event, Alves mounted his bull in the bottom of the fifth with his team trailing by 7.5 points. If he made the 8, the Stampede would win; a buck off meant a tough loss.
He climbed aboard Woody and wrapped his hand in the rope. The gate swung open. and it was never in doubt – a walk-off, game-best 89.25-point score, beating the Kansas City Outlaws 257.5 – 175.75.
Known for his ability to read and respond to bulls to stay in rhythm with the powerful beasts, Alves once again showcased why he remains the Stampede’s closer, even as one of the sport’s oldest riders at 36 years old.
Defining Camaraderie
Alves’ impact goes far beyond his achievements in the arena. Renowned for his contagious laughter and the positivity, Alves, who had little assistance when arriving in America in 2010 to ride bulls, wants to help up-and-comers, including at his ranch in Decatur, TX, which is a hub for young Brazilian riders and their families. His humility and gentle nature foster camaraderie and draw the respect of his peers. His approachable demeanor and genuine warmth make him a beloved figure in the sport, both by fans and fellow riders alike.
The Dedication Behind the Success
Alves’ success is grounded in precise and intentional preparation. Every action he takes before a ride—whether it's rubbing the rope for a better grip, brushing his glove, or securely taping it to his wrist—is done with deliberate intent. His right boot, marked with the initials "S.A.," is a proud symbol of his identity and legacy as one of the sport's greatest.
Pushing Boundaries While Staying Grounded
As the Stampede (7-9) head into the eighth event of the 2024 PBR Teams season this weekend in Kansas City, MO, Alves continues to push the boundaries in bull riding. Despite his numerous accomplishments, he’s grounded, maintaining his endearing humility and warmth. He symbolizes dedication, positivity, and excellence, in and out of the arena. His legacy, shaped by his remarkable career but more importantly his character, stands as a testament to the impact one individual can have on a sport and its community.
Alves is the only athlete to have won four world championships in PBR. His favorite, even more than the three gold buckles given to that year’s top rider, is Nashville’s team title, because he helped his brothers in the locker room now say they are world champions. That right there is all you need to know about Silvano Alves.