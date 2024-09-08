Rodeo Daily

The Stage is Set in Puyallup for Final Round of CINCH Playoffs

When it comes down to the wire, contestants know the importance of doing well at the CINCH Playoffs. The final 8 have been set for competition.

Laura Motley Lambert

It's make or break in Puyallup, Washington and the final eight contestants will compete head to head to determine the top four who will move on to the Governor's Cup in South Dakota. The outcome could determine who make the National Finals Rodeo and who, unfortunately, misses the cut.

The final performance means a lot to the contestants as there is a lot of money to be won. Here are the payoffs expected:

  • 1st: $13,000
  • 2nd: $9,750
  • 3rd: $6,500
  • 4th: $3,250

Here are the contestants that will lay it all on the line today in hopes of making the top four when the dust settles. As competition gets underway on Sunday afternoon, everyone starts with a clean slate, so it is anyone's game to gather the money.

The contestants are shown with their current world standings ranking along with money won, according to the PRCA and WPRA.

Bareback Riding

1. R.C. Landingham (5) $152,863
2. Dean Thompson (2) $160,660
3. Garrett Shadbolt (12) $116,185
4. Jess Pope (15) $108,299
5. Keenan Hayes (1) $197,049
6. Tilden Hooper (21) $87,712
7. Orin Larsen (14) $108,485
8. Jacob Lees (11) $119,179

Steer Wrestling

1. J.D. Struxness (6) $104,498
2. Clayton Hass (20) $72,003
3. Don Payne (5) $110,069
4. Stetson Jorgensen (4) $115,483
5. Will Lummus (3) $137,593
6. Bridger Anderson (26) $60,032
7. Rowdy Parrott (19) $73,602
8. Tristan Martin (16) $76,448

Team Roping

1. Coleman Proctor (7) $111,845/Logan Medlin (8) $111,845
2. Clint Sumers (6) $112,120/Jake Long (4) $115,558
3. Wyatt Bray (23) $75,965/Paden Bray (26) $73,101
4. Jake Smith (5) $113,794/Douglas Rich (5) $113,794
5. Chad Masters (22) $78,657/Wyatt Cox (22) $82,278
6. Luke Brown (18) $89,413/Travis Graves (19) $84,037
7. Nelson Wyatt (17) $90,981/Jonathan Torres (9) $106,697
8. Cyle Denison (27) $74,475/Tanner Braden (18) $89,773

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Ryder Wright (7) $185,905
2. Kade Bruno (2) $212,363
3. Kolby Wanchuk (11) $125,857
4. Brody Wells (14) $119,514
5. Damian Brennan (1) $213,897
6. Lefty Holman (6) $186,252
7. Brody Cress (5) $187,114
8. Ryder Sanford (16) $107,075

Tie-Down Roping

1. Shad Mayfield (1) $218,811
2. Zack Jongbloed (12) $101,488
3. Shane Hanchey (7) $135,452
4. Tuf Cooper (9) $117,533
5. Kincade Henry (8) $122,889
6. Riley Webb (4) $184,660
7. Hunter Herrin (17) $88,924
8. Marty Yates (6) $147,600

Barrel Racing

1. Halyn Lide (13) $99,654
2. Ashley Castleberry (5) $125,622
3. Dona Kay Rule (9) $107,253
4. Chelsea Moore (33) $51,516
5. Leslie Smalygo (1) $185,463
6. Emiy Beisel (4) $146,036
7. Lisa Lockhart (6) $118,038
8. Shelley Morgan (14) $94,509

Bull Riding

1. Jeter Lawrence (11) $131,290
2. Scott Wells (40) $55,697
3. T.J. Gray (2) $186,302
4. Jace Trosclair (4) $183,759
5. Trevor Reiste (12) $118,339
6. Jate Frost (30) $74,397
7. Wacey Schalla (6) $171,205
8. Chase Dougherty (7) $160,638

Breakaway Roping

1. Maddy Deerman (8) $86,613
2. Jackie Crawford (2) $119,187
3. Taylor Munsell (3) $115,898
4. Martha Angelone (4) $112,219
5. Rickie Fanning (9) $84,872
6. Kendal Pierson (13) $69,495
7. TiAda Gray (23) $46,777
8. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged (5) $106,685

Competition will get started at 4 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, September 8.

