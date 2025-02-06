Rodeo Daily

Star-Studded Lineup at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo for the Semi Finals

See who has the chance to move on to Championship Saturday at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

Lexi Gieck

John Douch at the 2024 NFR
John Douch at the 2024 NFR / Hillary Maybery for Rodeo On SI

As the days dwindle to the final performance of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo (FWSSR) and the 2025 champions will be named, these are the athletes competing for one of the eight spots available to take them to Championship Saturday in Dickies Arena.

Two semi-final rounds will be held: the first is today (2/6), and the second is tomorrow (2/7). Only four spots will be available each night to punch their ticket to the final round in Fort Worth.

The following two nights of rodeo action will be nothing short of electrifying. We’ll see the future winners of the 2025 FWSSR punch their ticket to the final round, which will earn them a large payday and crown them the first winners in the ‘ Texas Swing.’

Bareback Lineup - 2/06
1. Bradlee Miller
2. Mason Clements
3. Weston Timberman
4. Sam Petersen
5. Dean Thompson
6. Cooper Cooke
7. Jacob Lees
8. Tilden Hooper

Bareback Lineup - 2/07
1. Gavin French
2. Jayco Roper
3. Jacek Frost
4. Waylon Bourgeois
5. Cole Franks
6. Wacey Schalla
7. Nick Pelke
8. Jess Pope

Steer Wrestling Lineup - 2/06
1. Rowdy Parrott
2. Don Payne
3. Chance Howard
4. Mike McGinn
5. Stan Branco
6. Ty Erickson
7. Stetson Jorgensen
8. Trisyn Kalawaia

Steer Wrestling Lineup - 2/07
1. Levi Rudd
2. Eli Lord
3. Cody Devers
4. Cash Robb
5. Riley Duvall
6. Jesse Brown
7. Sam Goings
8. Seth Peterson

Team Roping Lineup - 2/06
1. Clint Summers & Paul Eaves
2. Bubba Buckaloo & Joseph Harrison
3. Cody Snow & Hunter Koch
4. Tanner Tomlinson & Travis Graves
5. Denton Dunning & Tyler Tyran
6. Cyle Dension & Lane Mitchell
7. Blake Bentley & Cody Carter
8. Erich Rogers & Kollin VonAhn

Team Roping Lineup - 2/07
1. Brady Tryan & Calgary Smith
2. Dawson Graham & Dillon Graham
3. Aaron Tsinigine & Chase Tryan
4. Clay Smith & Coleby Payne *2024 FWSSR Champions
5. Andrew Ward & Jake Long
6. Kreece Thompson & Jace Helton
7. Jaxson Tucker & Tyler Worley
8. Dustin Egusquiza & Levi Lord

Saddle Bronc Lineup - 2/06
1. Cash Wilson
2. Brody Wells
3. Lucas Macza
4. Brody Cress
5. Kade Bruno
6. Wyatt Casper
7. Zeke Thurston
8. Statler Wright

Saddle Bronc Lineup - 2/07
1. Q Taylor
2. Ben Andersen
3. Blaise Freeman
4. Jake Finlay
5. Gus Gaillard
6. Layton Green
7. Zac Dallas
8. Dawson Hay

Tie-Down Lineup - 2/06
1. Chance Oftedahl
2. Brushton Minton
3. Chet Weitz
4. Michael Otero
5. Dylan Hancock
6. Glenn Jackson
7. Shad Mayfield *2024 FWSSR Champion
8. Ty Harris

Tie-Down Lineup - 2/07
1. Haven Meged
2. Shane Hanchey
3. Garrett Jacobs
4. Riley Webb
5. Kyle Lucas
6. Tom Crouse
7. John Douch
8. Kincade Henry

Breakaway Lineup - 2/06
1. Hope Thompson
2. Shaya Biever
3. Joey Williams
4. Rylee George
5. Addie Weil
6. Kinlie Brennise
7. TiAda Gray
8. Maddy Deerman

Breakaway Lineup - 2/07
1. Lari Guy
2. Hali Willaims
3. Jackie Crawford
4. Taylor Minsell
5. Bailey Bates
6. Taylor Raupe
7. Jenna Dallyn
8. Macy Young

Barrel Racing Lineup - 2/06
1. Carlee Otero
2. Andrea Busby
3. Toria Madsen
4. Chelsea Moore
5. Lesile Smalygo
6. Julie Plourde
7. Jordan Briggs
8. Sissy Winn

Barrel Racing Lineup - 2/07
1. Tiany Schuster
2. Hayln Lide
3. Kassie Mowry
4. Megan McLeaod-Sprauge
5. Shelley Morgan
6. LaTricia Duke
7. Lisa Lochart
8. Emily Beisel

Bull Riding Lineup - 2/06
1. Jax Mills
2. Bryce Jensen
3. Luke Mast
4. Wade Tuni
5. Maverick Potter
6. Tristan Mize
7. Jestyn Woodward
8. Trey Holsten

Bull Riding Lineup - 2/07
1. Gavin Mitchell
2. T Parker
3. Lukasey Morris
4. Cutter Kaylor
5. Roscoe Jarboe
6. Hayden Ferguson
7. Scott Wells
8. TJ Gray

It's a start-studded line up for the semi-final rounds in Fort Worth and over the next two rounds after 17 performances, we'll see who battles it out for their chance to win it all.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Lexi Gieck
LEXI GIECK

Growing up in a strong rodeo family it wasn’t until Lexi was older, that she realized her love for the western way of life and her passion for the sport of rodeo. Residing in the Pacific Northwest and finishing her senior year of college, majoring in Animal Science: Business, she has a strong passion for bucking stock and what makes those animal athletes so special. Lexi enjoys sharing the stories behind the athletes, stock contractors, and the many people who make up the sport of rodeo. When she is not working or doing homework you can find her spending time with her family or enjoying the outdoor activities the Northwest has to offer.

Home/News