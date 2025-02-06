Star-Studded Lineup at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo for the Semi Finals
As the days dwindle to the final performance of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo (FWSSR) and the 2025 champions will be named, these are the athletes competing for one of the eight spots available to take them to Championship Saturday in Dickies Arena.
Two semi-final rounds will be held: the first is today (2/6), and the second is tomorrow (2/7). Only four spots will be available each night to punch their ticket to the final round in Fort Worth.
The following two nights of rodeo action will be nothing short of electrifying. We’ll see the future winners of the 2025 FWSSR punch their ticket to the final round, which will earn them a large payday and crown them the first winners in the ‘ Texas Swing.’
Bareback Lineup - 2/06
1. Bradlee Miller
2. Mason Clements
3. Weston Timberman
4. Sam Petersen
5. Dean Thompson
6. Cooper Cooke
7. Jacob Lees
8. Tilden Hooper
Bareback Lineup - 2/07
1. Gavin French
2. Jayco Roper
3. Jacek Frost
4. Waylon Bourgeois
5. Cole Franks
6. Wacey Schalla
7. Nick Pelke
8. Jess Pope
Steer Wrestling Lineup - 2/06
1. Rowdy Parrott
2. Don Payne
3. Chance Howard
4. Mike McGinn
5. Stan Branco
6. Ty Erickson
7. Stetson Jorgensen
8. Trisyn Kalawaia
Steer Wrestling Lineup - 2/07
1. Levi Rudd
2. Eli Lord
3. Cody Devers
4. Cash Robb
5. Riley Duvall
6. Jesse Brown
7. Sam Goings
8. Seth Peterson
Team Roping Lineup - 2/06
1. Clint Summers & Paul Eaves
2. Bubba Buckaloo & Joseph Harrison
3. Cody Snow & Hunter Koch
4. Tanner Tomlinson & Travis Graves
5. Denton Dunning & Tyler Tyran
6. Cyle Dension & Lane Mitchell
7. Blake Bentley & Cody Carter
8. Erich Rogers & Kollin VonAhn
Team Roping Lineup - 2/07
1. Brady Tryan & Calgary Smith
2. Dawson Graham & Dillon Graham
3. Aaron Tsinigine & Chase Tryan
4. Clay Smith & Coleby Payne *2024 FWSSR Champions
5. Andrew Ward & Jake Long
6. Kreece Thompson & Jace Helton
7. Jaxson Tucker & Tyler Worley
8. Dustin Egusquiza & Levi Lord
Saddle Bronc Lineup - 2/06
1. Cash Wilson
2. Brody Wells
3. Lucas Macza
4. Brody Cress
5. Kade Bruno
6. Wyatt Casper
7. Zeke Thurston
8. Statler Wright
Saddle Bronc Lineup - 2/07
1. Q Taylor
2. Ben Andersen
3. Blaise Freeman
4. Jake Finlay
5. Gus Gaillard
6. Layton Green
7. Zac Dallas
8. Dawson Hay
Tie-Down Lineup - 2/06
1. Chance Oftedahl
2. Brushton Minton
3. Chet Weitz
4. Michael Otero
5. Dylan Hancock
6. Glenn Jackson
7. Shad Mayfield *2024 FWSSR Champion
8. Ty Harris
Tie-Down Lineup - 2/07
1. Haven Meged
2. Shane Hanchey
3. Garrett Jacobs
4. Riley Webb
5. Kyle Lucas
6. Tom Crouse
7. John Douch
8. Kincade Henry
Breakaway Lineup - 2/06
1. Hope Thompson
2. Shaya Biever
3. Joey Williams
4. Rylee George
5. Addie Weil
6. Kinlie Brennise
7. TiAda Gray
8. Maddy Deerman
Breakaway Lineup - 2/07
1. Lari Guy
2. Hali Willaims
3. Jackie Crawford
4. Taylor Minsell
5. Bailey Bates
6. Taylor Raupe
7. Jenna Dallyn
8. Macy Young
Barrel Racing Lineup - 2/06
1. Carlee Otero
2. Andrea Busby
3. Toria Madsen
4. Chelsea Moore
5. Lesile Smalygo
6. Julie Plourde
7. Jordan Briggs
8. Sissy Winn
Barrel Racing Lineup - 2/07
1. Tiany Schuster
2. Hayln Lide
3. Kassie Mowry
4. Megan McLeaod-Sprauge
5. Shelley Morgan
6. LaTricia Duke
7. Lisa Lochart
8. Emily Beisel
Bull Riding Lineup - 2/06
1. Jax Mills
2. Bryce Jensen
3. Luke Mast
4. Wade Tuni
5. Maverick Potter
6. Tristan Mize
7. Jestyn Woodward
8. Trey Holsten
Bull Riding Lineup - 2/07
1. Gavin Mitchell
2. T Parker
3. Lukasey Morris
4. Cutter Kaylor
5. Roscoe Jarboe
6. Hayden Ferguson
7. Scott Wells
8. TJ Gray
It's a start-studded line up for the semi-final rounds in Fort Worth and over the next two rounds after 17 performances, we'll see who battles it out for their chance to win it all.