Tips for Safeguarding Against NFR Ticket Scams on Facebook
Unfortunately, scammers will try anything to make a quick buck, especially when dealing with last minute planners. If you haven't already secured tickets to the NFR, use these helpful tips to avoid falling victim to ticket scammers on Facebook.
1. Check the seller's profile
If you come across any NFR tickets being sold through Marketplace, be sure to check the seller's profile. A good rule of thumb is this: the newer the profile, the higher likelihood of a scam.
To ensure the seller is legitimate, Facebook Marketplace has instituted a rating system for those that consistently sell on Marketplace. If the seller has an abundance of positive reviews, buyers can assume that the seller is reliable.
2. Communicate with sellers outside of private messaging
Sellers that are insistent on communicating through private message rather than on a public post should stick out to buyers as a bit suspicious. Communicating in the comments of a ticket post speaks to the transparency of the seller.
In a private conversation, the fraudulent seller can dictate the conversation in negative ways.
3. Be detail oriented
When looking for tickets, be sure to know the exact date, time, and location of the event. Whether you are looking for tickets to the NFR or surrounding events in Vegas, know your details. Typical amateur scammers will do quick work for the quick buck.
Paying attention to the language they use can also give you a good idea concerning their legitimacy. An overwhelming use of emojis and/or pleading language can sometimes trick buyers into thinking the seller is desperate to sell the tickets (potentially at a lower price).
4. Remove any intimate and personal information
If your Facebook profile is set to public, it might be a good idea to remove any overly personal information. Scammers can use personal information to hack into accounts, especially after you have engaged with them over the ticket sale.
Having your profile set to private can safeguard your information. In a legitimate ticket sale, all of the information that is necessary should be given rather than taken.
In the event you have been caught in a scam, be sure to notify your bank in a timely manner. In most cases, the bank will be able to stop a transaction and allow for further investigation.
Giving yourself ample time for planning and preperation is the most important safeguard against scams. Obviously, a sold-out event like the NFR would require months of planning, so be careful with last-minute planning.
Reliable sources for ticket sales to the NFR include TicketMaster, Vivid Seats, and StubHub. Tickets can also be found here.