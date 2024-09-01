What "Safe" and "Free" Really Mean: Ionophores and Horse Feed
Last week, rodeo fans around the world felt the heartbreak of an unimaginable tragedy suffered by the Beutler Family. While full details have not been released, it is confirmed that the Beutler's horses consumed grain containing a product called monensin and dozens perished.
Monensin is an ionophore, a class of antibiotic-like compounds. Monensin (Rumensin), lasalocid (Bovatec), and laidlomycin propionate (Cattlyst) are a few of the commercially available ionophores in the US. Specific ionophores are approved for use in cattle, chickens, goats, turkeys, sheep, rabbits, swine, partridges, and quail.
Reminiscent of another recent tragedy involving botulism contaminated hay cubes, the news spread like wildfire on social media. Naturally, the public immediately wanted to know if this was an isolated incident or if there was further danger to their own horses. The fear is understandable and caused many to question the safety of their own feeding program.
Ionophore Free vs Ionophore Safe
Some feed mills are "ionophore safe" and others are "ionophore free." If a mill is completely ionophore free, the feed is made in a manufacturing plant with little to no chance of being contaminated with ionophores.
This can still be tricky wording - you may also want to check where the company sources their ingredients. Some companies may report something similar to, "We also purchase all of our ingredients from ionophore free facilities." Others may state that they have testing and safety precautions for their feed ingredients.
"Ionophore safe" mills may produce horse feed, as well as other feeds containing an ionophore. These mills utilize a "flush" of their production line to minimize crossover. However, machines and humans can make errors, so the distinction between "safe" and "free" is notable for horse owners.
How do I know how safe my feed is?
If you are unsure on the safety practices of your feed company, you can likely find an answer in the FAQ section of their website. If the information is not available online, a call to the company can likely answer your questions. Educating ourselves and being our horse's advocate is an important part of ownership, so do not be afraid to ask questions and be specific. Most companies and nutritionists will be happy to answer your questions.
The Bottom Line
At the end of the day, we all must decide what is best for our situation and what we feel comfortable with. While some may feel perfectly safe purchasing feed from an ionophore safe facility, it may feel too risky for others. The goal is not to demonize any companies specifically, but rather to encourage each horse owner to do their own research.
While our hearts ache for all who have lost their beloved equines to any feed-related toxicity, we hope that these events can be used to educate others. It can be easy to cast blame on where fault lies in these incidents. Power does lie with the consumer, and many feed companies have heard the concerns of horse owners and made the transition to an ionophore free facility. Not all accidents can be prevented, but we can constantly strive to make the world safer for our equine friends.