Which Cowboys and Cowgirls Are Advancing to the NWSS Semi-Finals From Bracket 1?
The National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver, Colo. is well under way, with Bracket 1 wrapping up on Friday afternoon. These rodeo athletes competed in two rounds, the Thursday evening performance and Friday matinee. While the two rounds will be paid out after all eight brackets have finished, the competitors returning for the semi-finals are determined in each bracket.
Breaking Down the NWSS Brackets
In each event, the cowboys and cowgirls with the top three aggregate scores/times from each bracket will move on to the semi-finals. The semi-finals is then split into three rounds, with one contestant from each bracket competing in each round. The top four competitors in each round of the semi-finals will then return to the finals.
There will be twenty performances of the PRCA/WPRA rodeo throughout the NWSS and as always, you can tune into the Cowboy Channel to keep up with all of the action. All three semi-finals rounds will run on Saturday, January 25, at 11 AM, 3:30 PM, and 8 PM (MST). The finals are Sunday, January 26 at 2 PM.
Bareback Riding
First round leaders: 1. Clay Jorgenson, 83.5 points on The Cervi Brothers' Merry Berry; 2. Ben Kramer, 83; 3. Tristan Hansen, 81.5; 4. Richmond Champion, 80; 5. Myles Carlson, 78.5; 6. Hunter Carlson, 75.5. Second round leaders:1. Richmond Champion, 81 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Colorado Cayenne; 2. Bucky McAlpine, 79; 3. Clay Jorgenson, 78.5; 4. Tristan Hansen, 77.5; 5. Ben Kramer, 76.5; 6. Myles Carlson, 75. Average leaders: 1. Clay Jorgenson, 162 points on two head; 2. Richmond Champion, 161; 3. Ben Kramer, 159.5; 4. Tristan Hansen, 159; 5. Myles Carlson, 153.5; 6. Drake Amundson, 148.
Advancing to Semi-Finals: Clay Jorgenson, Richmond Champion, Ben Kramer
Steer Wrestling
First round leaders: 1. (tie) Tristan Martin and Gavin Soileau, 3.9 seconds each; 3. Eli Lord, 4.8; 4. (tie) Sam Daly and Gage Davis, 5.0 each; 6. Rooster Yazzie, 6.0. Second round leaders: 1. Trisyn Kalawaia, 3.7 seconds; 2. Rooster Yazzie, 4.0; 3. Gavin Soileau, 4.3; 4. Traver Johnson, 5.1; 5. Tristan Martin, 9.2; 6. Winsten McGraw, 9.3. Average leaders: 1. Gavin Soileau, 8.2 seconds on two head; 2. Rooster Yazzie, 10.0; 3. Traver Johnson, 12.6; 4. Tristan Martin, 13.1; 5. Gage Davis, 18.2; 6. Sam Daly, 27.5.
Advancing to Semi-Finals: Gavin Soileau, Rooster Yazzie, Traver Johnson
Team Roping
First round leaders: 1. Kolton Schmidt/Landen Glenn, 4.7 seconds; 2. Quinton Parchman/Derrick Crawford, 11.9; 3. Jr. Dees/JC Flake, 13.6; 4. David McCallister/Brandon Baca, 16.0; no other qualified runs. Second round leaders: 1. Quinton Parchman/Derrick Crawford, 5.9 seconds; 2. David McCallister/Brandon Baca, 9.8; 3. Joshua Torres/Caleb Hendrix, 14.2; no other qualified runs. Average leaders: 1. Quinton Parchman/Derrick Crawford, 17.8 seconds on two head; 2. David McCallister/Brandon Baca, 25.8; 3. Kolton Schmidt/Landen Glenn, 4.7 on one head; 4. Jr. Dees/JC Flake, 13.6; 5. Joshua Torres/Caleb Hendrix, 14.2; no other qualified runs.
Advancing to Semi-Finals: Quinton Parchman/Derrick Crawford, David McCallister/Brandon Baca, Kolton Schmidt/Landen Glenn
Saddle Bronc Riding
First round leaders: 1. Brody Cress, 84 points on The Cervi Brothers' Fancy Frank; 2. Statler Wright, 82.5; 3. K's Thomson, 79.5; 4. Talon Elshere, 78.5; 5. Garrett Uptain, 78; 6. Lucas Macza, 75. Second round leaders: 1. Q Taylor, 82 points on The Cervi Brothers' Turbulance; 2. Lucas Macza, 81.5; 3. Statler Wright, 81; 4. K's Thomson, 80.5; 5. Garrett Uptain, 74.5; 6. Mitch Pollock, 74. Average leaders: 1. Statler Wright, 163.5 points on two head; 2. K's Thomson, 160; 3. Lucas Macza, 156.5; 4. Q Taylor, 156; 5. Garrett Uptain, 152.5; 6. Jesse Kruse, 145.
Advancing to Semi-Finals: Statler Wright, K's Thomson, Lucas Macza
Tie Down Roping
First round leaders: 1. Tyler Milligan, 8.3 seconds; 2. Brody Stallard, 8.6; 3. (tie) John Douch and Chet Weitz, 9.1 each; 5. Chisum Allen, 9.8; 6. Bodie Mattson, 10.4. Second round leaders: 1. John Douch, 9.5 seconds; 2. Tyler Milligan, 9.7; 3. Chet Weitz, 11.9; 4. Brody Stallard, 14.0; 5. Chisum Allen, 21.1; no other qualified runs. Average leaders: 1. Tyler Milligan, 18.0 seconds on two head; 2. John Douch, 18.6; 3. Chet Weitz, 21.0; 4. Brody Stallard, 22.6; 5. Chisum Allen, 30.9; 6. Bodie Mattson, 10.4 on one head.
Advancing to Semi-Finals: Tyler Milligan, John Douch, Chet Weitz
Barrel Racing
First round leaders: 1. Kelly Yates, 14.81 seconds; 2. Oceane Veilleux, 14.86; 3. Jennifer Sharp, 14.96; 4. Chloe Woods, 15.03; 5. Ashley Day, 15.07; 6. Karson Bradley Berger, 15.09. Second round leaders: 1. Summer Kosel, 14.77 seconds; 2. Ashley Day, 14.83; 3. Acey Pinkston, 14.89; 4. Karson Bradley Berger, 14.91; 5. Oceane Veilleux, 14.97; 6. Kelly Yates, 15.08. Average leaders: 1. Oceane Veilleux, 29.83 seconds on two head; 2. Kelly Yates, 29.89; 3. Ashley Day, 29.90; 4. Karson Bradley Berger, 30.00; 5. Anita Ellis, 30.67; 6. Summer Kosel, 34.45.
Advancing to Semi-Finals: Oceane Veilleux, Kelly Yates, Ashley Day
Bull Riding
First round leaders: 1. Scottie Knapp, 85 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Vitalix Midnight Flyer; 2. Scott Wells, 83.5; 3. Jacob Carige, 81; 4. sam Southern, 75.5; no other qualified rides. Second round leaders: 1. Cody McElroy, 83.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Bio-k; 2. Garrett Uptain, 79; no other qualified rides. Average leaders: 1. Scottie Knapp, 85 points on one head; 2. (tie) Cody McElroy and Scott Wells, 83.5 each; 4. Jacob Carige, 81; 5. Garrett Uptain, 79; 6. sam Southern, 75.5.
Advancing to Semi-Finals: Scottie Knapp, Cody McElroy, Scott Wells