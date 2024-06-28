World Standings Update: Top 3 and Those on the Bubble
We're deep into the heart of rodeo season as we approach the 4th of July run affectionately nicknamed "Cowboy Christmas" by the cowboys and cowgirls who are hitting the trail. With the season ending in September, now is the time for everyone to try to secure their position in the top 15 to ensure they make a trip to the 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (WNFR).
As of now, the standings paint a vibrant picture of dedication and skill. Here's a look at the current leaders and those sitting on the "bubble" of 15th and 16th.
Stay tuned for our standings updates as we continue to update following Cowboy Christmas.
All-Around
1. Shad Mayfield. Clovis, NM. $146,769.19
2. Brushton Minton. Witter Springs, CA. $47,601.75
3. Jake Clay. Sapulpa, OK. $46,403.67
.......
15. Weston Timmerman. Columbus, MT. $44,250.54
16. Waylon Burgeois. Church Point, LA. $40,755.56
Bareback Riding
1. Keenan Hayes. Hayden, CO. $106,304.29
2. Coop Cooke. Victor, ID. $98,257.64
3. Leighton Berry. Weatherford, TX. $93,334.39
.......
15. Weston Timerman. Columbus, MT. $44,250.54
16. Waylon Burgeois. Church Point, LA. $40,755.56
Saddle Bronc
1. Damian Brennan. Injune, QL. $134,242.05
2. Lefty Holman. Visalia, CA. $106,642.73
3. Statler Wright. Beaver, UT. $91,721.25
.......
15. Logan Cook. Alto, TX. $50,619.38
16. Dawson Hay. Wildwood, AB. $49,314.15
Bull Riding
1. Creek Young. Rogersville, MO. $123,180.17
2. Clayton Sellars. Wildwood, FL. $98,865.12
3. Josh Frost. Randlett, UT. $94,966.25
.......
15. Brody Yeary. Morgan Mill, TX. $62,779.90
16. Dustin Boquet. Bourg, LA. $60,013.28
Steer Wrestling
1. Dalton Massey. Hermiston, OR. $81,955.03
2. Dakota Eldridge. Elko, NV. $69,107.81
3. Stetson Jorgensen. Blackfoot, ID. $59,728.20
.......
15. Jacob Edler. Alva, OK. $33,866.17
16. Tyler Waguespack. Gonzales, LA. $32,679.39
Team Roping (Headers)
1. Dustin Egusquiza. Marianna, FL. $84,472.92
2. J.C. Yeahquo. Mandaree, ND. $76,592.33
3. Clint Summers. Lake City, FL. $67,143.37
.......
15. Chad Masters. Cedar Hill, TN. $35,618.41
16. Luke Brown. Rock Hill, SC. $35,070.50
Team Roping (Heelers)
1. Levi Lord. Sturgis, SD. $84,472.92
2. Buddy Hawkins. Stephenville, TX. $81,158.39
3. Jake Long. Coffeyville, KS. $70,581.14
.......
15. Jonathan Torres. Ocala, FL. $38,204.18
16. Logan Merlin. Tatum, NM. $37,523.37
Tie Down Roping
1. Shad Mayfield. Clovis, NM. $144,924.16
2. Ty Harris. San Angelo, TX. $100,321.37
3. Riley Webb. Denton, TX. $93,071.39
.......
15. Westyn Hughes. Caldwell, TX. $36,699.03
16. Marcos Costa. Iretama, PR. $35,495.41
Steer Roping
1. Dalton Massey. Hermiston, OR. $81.955.03
2. Dakota Eldridge. Elko, NV. $69,107.81
3. Stetson Jorgensen. Blackfoot, ID. $59,728.20
.......
15. Jacob Edler. Alva, OK. $33,866.17
16. Tyler Waguespack. Gonzales, LA. $32,679.39
Barrel Racing
1. Leslie Smalygo. Skitook, OK. $83,807.62
2. Wenda Johnson. Pawhuska, OK. $77,714.39
3. Abby Phillips. Marshall, TX. $66,268.49
.......
15. Dona Kay Rule. Minco, TX. $41,026.49
16. Taylor Carver. Broxton, GA. $37,426.89
Breakaway Roping
1. Jackie Crawford. Stephenville, TX. $83,314.11
2. Danielle Lowman. Gilbert, AZ. $67,336.18
3. Taylor Munsell. Alva, OK. $61,906.76
.......
15. Hali Williams. Comanche, TX. $28,764.22
16. TiAda Gray. Portales, NM. $27,982.03
To view full world standings, please visit prorodeo.com/standings. Standings in this article were pulled on 06/27/2024 at approximately 12:00pm MST.