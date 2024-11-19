Your Guide to Vegas Family Fun at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo
Are you planning your trip to the Wrangler National Finals and wondering if it's a good idea to bring the kids? While Vegas may not be the most kid-friendly destination, there are still plenty of fun options to keep the whole family entertained during your rodeo getaway.
Infamously known as "Sin City," Las Vegas is known for their adult entertainment; however, when the NFR is in town, rodeo-enthused families fill the city to enjoy the rodeo excitement and all that it brings. It may surprise you that Vegas does have more to offer than what meets the eye. We have compiled a list of the best family-friendly activities to make your trip enjoyable for everyone.
1) World Championship Dummy Roping
During the NFR, many aspiring young cowboys and cowgirls will be seen around Vegas. The World Championship Dummy Roping sponsored by 7K Roping is the place to be. For three days, dummy roping competitions take place at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in the Amazon Suite. There are different age groups and categories to compete in, and many prizes leading up to the crowning of a World Champion dummy roper.
2) The Adventuredome at Circus-Circus
Spanning 5 acres indoors, the Adventuredome at Circus-Circus is a family favorite located right on the strip. The high-energy indoor amusement park is packed with carnival games, thrilling rides, and all the exciting attractions. The rides range in intensity, making it the perfect day activity and a must-visit for all thrill-seeking famlies.
3) Gondola Rides
The beautiful Venetian Hotel is designed to resemble the canals of Italy and all it has to offer. The Gondola Rides are a highlight of the hotel experience. Families can float through the hotel beneath the sky-painted ceiling while their gondolier sings classic Italian songs. The atmosphere is complete with street performers and authentic Italian food and culture. The whole family is sure to feel welcome and enjoy themselves.
4) Arcades
Every kid (and kid at heart) loves a good trip to the arcade. Las Vegas has plenty of them to offer all around the city. Cyber Quest at the Red Rocks Casino, Level Up Arcade at the MGM, and The CLAW are among the best.
5) Shark Reef Aquarium
Also at Mandalay Bay is the Shark Reef Aquarium. Over 2,000 animals call the aquarium home and offers visitors a whole journey through the marine environment. From the biggest stingrays to sea turtles, there is one of everything. A highlight of the experience may be the 15-foot predator tank where guests can walk through a glass tunnel to get an amazing close up look at large sharks. The interactive displays and variety of educational exhibits make the Shark Reef Aquarium the perfect family activity.
6) Roller Coasters
For the daredevils in the family, Las Vegas offers a variety of Roller Coasters throughout the city. The Adventuredome is only the beginning of the thrilling fun. The Big Apple Coaster at the New York New York is a fan favorite. The high-speed coaster takes lots of big twists and turns and an exciting loop before going right through the hotel building. The Stratosphere Hotel holds the X-factor roller coaster where guests are suspended over the edge of the observation tower.
7) Shopping
The vendors in Vegas are one of the best parts of the NFR experience. The whole family can find something at the Cowboy Christmas shopping, the official gift show of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo located in the Las Vegas Convention Center. There are many interactive experiences too including the Ariat Rodeo Live Stage.
Other Western shopping experiences can be found around Vegas. South Point Hotel and Casino host the Cinch Western gift show. The Roper Cowboy Marketplace can be found at Mandalay Bay.