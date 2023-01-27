Boogie Ellis Scores 31 Points in Kobe Bryant's Nike Shoes

January 26 will always be a somber day for the basketball world - especially the greater-Los Angeles area. Yesterday marked three years since Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gigi, and seven other people tragically passed away in a helicopter crash.

With heavy hearts, the show must go on. Last night, the USC Trojans defeated their crosstown rival, UCLA Bruins, 77-64 in epic fashion. Boogie Ellis led USC to victory with 31 points, 27 of which came in the second half.

Ellis, a San Diego native, paid tribute to the "Black Mamba" by wearing a pair of his most iconic basketball shoes - the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch.' Ellis kept his mamba mentality going after the game when he told ESPN, "It's a good win, but we still got work to handle."

On an emotional day, it was only fitting that an up-and-coming Southern California hooper won the crosstown rivalry in a pair of legendary sneakers. Below is everything fans need to know about the classic kicks.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro

Boogie Ellis celebrates during a game. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bryant made sneaker history on Christmas Day 2010 when he debuted his sixth signature basketball shoe in a bright green colorway inspired by the Dr. Suess character "The Grinch" from The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

The technology and the colorway from Bryant's shoes have withstood the test of time. After his passing, Nike re-released the shoe with modest changes in December 2020 for $190.

Despite the shoes selling for upwards of $1,000 on sneaker resale websites, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch' is the performance model of choice for many Nike-sponsored athletes in the NBA, WNBA, and NCAA.

Ellis' epic performance places him firmly in the long and rich history between USC and UCLA. The two programs split their season series, so our fingers are crossed that the rivals face off again in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament in March. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for all your sneaker news.

