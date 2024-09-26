Jason Kelce Talks Travel, Hotel Etiquette, & Fashion Advice for Men
Throughout his 13-year NFL career, Jason Kelce's dominance on the field ignited the passions of football fans everywhere. Now, for his first season off the field, Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott's award-winning travel program, and Courtyard by Marriott, the Official Hotel Partner of the NFL, announced today that Kelce is joining their team as the first-ever 'Fanbassador.'
In this role, Kelce will bring never-before-seen experiences to football fans all season long, enabling them to pursue their passion for the game every single week throughout the regular season and all the way to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.
Every Thursday throughout the entire NFL regular season, Kelce will debut a new Marriott Bonvoy Moment, where Marriott Bonvoy members will have the opportunity to bid points for incredible football-related experiences inspired by and alongside Kelce.
Specifically designed to appeal to every kind of football fan, the Moments will range from joining Kelce at a gameday pool party to having him pick your fantasy league loser's punishment, receiving custom-designed apparel from designer Kristin Juszczyk, and participating in a mystery experience with Kelce himself at a Courtyard by Marriott in Philadelphia.
Later in the season, Kelce and Courtyard by Marriott will also unveil a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join Kelce in the run-up to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.
Every Marriott Bonvoy member can transform their travel and everyday purchases into unforgettable experiences through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments Platform, with even just a single point unlocking the potential for extraordinary opportunities.
Jason Kelce's 18 'Fanbassador' Moments can be found on Courtyard.com/NFL. These Moments, all inspired by Kelce's passion for the game of football, offer the opportunity for all types of NFL fans to engage with the game they love through the power of Marriott Bonvoy and Courtyard by Marriott.
As part of the exciting partnership, Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Kelce about his travel, hotel etiquette, and fashion advice.
What made partnering with Marriott feel like the right fit?
I've been a long-time Marriott Bonvoy fan. I've been staying at their hotels for as long as I can remember. Of course, when I was playing for the Eagles, I was always on the road and needed a hotel that I could regularly rely on. There were a number of nights that we actually stayed at the Courtyard near the stadium.
Now, in my first season as a fan, I can appreciate the game in a different way, and I have the incredible opportunity to work with Marriott Bonvoy and Courtyard to give fans the chance to travel and embrace their passion for the game, too. Together, we're bringing 18 incredible football experiences to fans all season long. Although I miss being on the field, there's lots of fun to still be had on the sidelines at games around the country.
Tell me more about the Pool Party experience that launched today.
If you know me, you know I like to have a good time and let loose. It's going to be an awesome Sunday funday at the Courtyard Marriott in LA. Come hang out with me - we'll play games, watch some football, eat some delicious bistro bites, and soak up the California sun on the rooftop pool deck.
Who knows - maybe I'll even judge a belly flop contest. This party experience is launching today and will be available to Marriott Bonvoy members for just 1 point only! If you want to hang with me, you can head to moments.marriottbonvoy.com to bid to win. Trust me, you're not going to want to miss this one.
Later in the season, I'm going to choose a Marriott Bonvoy member's fantasy league loser punishment. I have so many ideas - from feeding an alligator to standing shirtless outside a Courtyard during a game. It's going to be hard to choose! And in the spirit of keeping fans guessing, this Halloween we are launching a Mystery Moment. Show up and find out - all for 6,200 points. If you know, you know.
What are your favorite cities to travel to?
I gotta give some love to Kansas City because Travis [Kelce] is there. You name it… Great football, restaurants, everything. I love Cincinnati, too. I went to college there, and whenever I go back, I always have a good time. When I head back to my hometown in Cleveland, my go to place is the Metropolitan at the 9 Autograph Collection.
When you stay in a hotel, do you use an alias? If so, what is it?
Believe it or not, I actually just use my name.
What makes or breaks a good hotel room?
I need an icy cold room, so one with a powerful AC is a big win for me.
Switching gears to sneakers. What shoes are in your rotation currently?
Olukai Flip Flops and Allen Edmonds boots.
Shoes on or off when in a hotel room?
Shoes off. I'd rather be comfortable.
You are one of People Magazine's sexiest men alive. What fashion advice would you give to other men in their mid-30s?
No one should listen to me about fashion advice. I am by no means an expert.