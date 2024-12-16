10 Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers for Sneakerheads
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
It is officially crunch time for last-minute holiday shoppers. Adding to the challenges of many shoppers is that sneakerheads are notoriously picky and difficult to please.
Luckily, online shopping and express shipping exist. Even better, it is always a great idea to buy apparel or accessories for footwear enthusiasts to complement their new kicks for the holidays.
Below is Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI's list of ten last-minute stocking stuffers for the sneakerhead in your life.
1. adidas Adicolor Backpack
Why We Love It: Whether you're headed to work or wandering a new city, this adidas Adicolor backpack lets you keep your essentials organized and close.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from three colors of this lifestyle-friendly backpack for $40 at adidas.
2. Crep Protect Essentials Cure Cleaning Kit
Why We Love It: Every sneakerhead needs a cleaning kit and no brand is more trusted than Crep Protect.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from various Crep Protect items at Foot Locker.
3. Homage x STARTER Satin Jacket
Why We Love It: Thanks to a collaboration with STARTER, Homage has reprised satin jackets for NBA, NFL, and MLB teams.
How To Buy It: Originally priced at $165, online shoppers can find these retro jackets for $99 at Homage.
4. Homefield Apparel Retro Tees
Why We Love It: Homefield Apparel has reprised several classic apparel items for college sports fans all over the country.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from a plethora of vintage college shirts (and other apparel items) in full-family sizing at Homefield Apparel.
5. New Balance Panel Hat
Why We Love It: Show off your stylish and athletic side with this classic 6-panel cap that features the embroidered heritage logo.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy this old-school for $26 at New Balance.
6. Nike Digital Gift Card
Why We Love It: When in doubt, go with a gift card. Even better, Nike (and every other brand) has digital gift cards that can be deliverd up to the last minute.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from ten designs of this digital gift card at Nike.
7. Nike Club Fleece Glove
Why We Love It: With soft and cozy fleece to keep your hands warm through training or errands, these gloves are a must-have on chilly days.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colors of the Nike Club Fleece glove in full-family sizing at Nike.
8. Nike Dumbbells
Why We Love It: These weights are designed to inspire workouts, it combines functionality and Nike's "Just Do It" spirit.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy Nike Dumbbells in a wide range of weights ($15-$105) at Nike.
9. Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential Socks
Why We Love It: Arguably the most useful item on this list, the Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential Socks are made with soft, stretchy fabric that molds to your foot for all-day comfort.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colors of these socks for $22 in adult sizes at Nike.
10. SLAM College Basketball Shorts
Why We Love It: These retro basketball shorts sport a modern standard-length fit, with double-ply 100% pro aero mesh, and hemmed pockets on both sides.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from dozens of retro college basketball shorts for $70 in adult sizes at SLAM.