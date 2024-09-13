5 NBA All-Stars Have Sneakers Dropping This Weekend
Not all weekends on the sneaker release calendar are equal. Sportswear brands and retailers know when to supply shoppers with new styles, and NBA fans will soon be inundated with new kicks.
With basketball season quickly approaching, five NBA All-Stars have new shoes dropping on Friday, September 13. Below is everything athletes and fans must know about this exciting weekend for sneakers.
Devin Booker
Shoe: The Nike Book 1 "Python" colorway.
Player: Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker.
How to Buy: Online shoppers can buy the Nike Book 1 "Python" for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
Stephen Curry
Shoe: The Curry 1, 4, 6, and 12 in the "Curry Tour" colorways.
Player: Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.
How to Buy: Online shoppers can shop Curry's sneakers for $130-$140 in adult sizes on the Under Armour website.
LaMelo Ball
Shoe: The PUMA MB.04 "La France" colorway.
Player: Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.
How to Buy: Online shoppers can buy Ball's basketball shoes in full-family sizing for $95-$125 on the PUMA website.
Jamal Murray
Shoe: The New Balance TWO WXY v5 in the "Bulls Eye" and "Ultra Pink" colorways.
Player: Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray.
How to Buy: Online shoppers can choose between two colorways of Murray's sneakers for $120 in adult sizes on the New Balance website.
Damian Lillard
Shoe: The adidas Dame 9 in the "Purple Burst" colorway.
Player: Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard.
How to Buy: Online shoppers can buy Lillard's for $120 in adult sizes on the adidas website.