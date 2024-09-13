Kicks

5 NBA All-Stars Have Sneakers Dropping This Weekend

Five NBA All-Stars have sneakers hitting shelves on September 13.

Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Not all weekends on the sneaker release calendar are equal. Sportswear brands and retailers know when to supply shoppers with new styles, and NBA fans will soon be inundated with new kicks.

With basketball season quickly approaching, five NBA All-Stars have new shoes dropping on Friday, September 13. Below is everything athletes and fans must know about this exciting weekend for sneakers.

Devin Booker

Devin Booker's tan and white Nike sneakers.
The Nike Book 1 "Python" colorway. / Nike

Shoe: The Nike Book 1 "Python" colorway.

Player: Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker.

How to Buy: Online shoppers can buy the Nike Book 1 "Python" for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike website.

Stephen Curry

Four of Stephen Curry's purple Under Armour sneakers.
The 'Curry Tour' Collection. / Curry Brand

Shoe: The Curry 1, 4, 6, and 12 in the "Curry Tour" colorways.

Player: Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.

How to Buy: Online shoppers can shop Curry's sneakers for $130-$140 in adult sizes on the Under Armour website.

LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball's blue and white PUMA basketball shoes.
The PUMA MB.04 "La France" colorway. / PUMA

Shoe: The PUMA MB.04 "La France" colorway.

Player: Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.

How to Buy: Online shoppers can buy Ball's basketball shoes in full-family sizing for $95-$125 on the PUMA website.

Jamal Murray

Black and red New Balance basketball shoes.
The New Balance TWO WXY v5 "Bulls Eye" colorway. / New Balance

Shoe: The New Balance TWO WXY v5 in the "Bulls Eye" and "Ultra Pink" colorways.

Player: Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray.

How to Buy: Online shoppers can choose between two colorways of Murray's sneakers for $120 in adult sizes on the New Balance website.

Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard's purple and black adidas sneakers.
The adidas Dame 9 "Purple Burst" colorway. / adidas

Shoe: The adidas Dame 9 in the "Purple Burst" colorway.

Player: Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard.

How to Buy: Online shoppers can buy Lillard's for $120 in adult sizes on the adidas website.

