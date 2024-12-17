A'ja Wilson Signs Historic Contract Extension With Nike
The WNBA has proven that its players are just as influential in the sneaker industry as their male counterparts. Look no further than Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson.
On Tuesday morning, Shams Charania of ESPN broke the news that Wilson has agreed to a six-year contract extension with Nike in one of the richest shoe deals for a women's basketball player.
This exciting development comes on the heels of the announcement for Wilson's first signature sneaker. In May, Nike announced the "A'One" with a glitzy marketing campaign. Wilson's debut hoop shoe will officially be released in Spring 2025.
The following month, Nike shared details behind the design process for Wilson's signature logo a detailed explanation of the intricate meaning.
To build hype and provide fans with updates, Nike and Wilson have launched a micro-site appropriately titled OfCourseIHaveAShoe.com.
Wilson is far from the only WNBA player making waves with her footwear. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark signed a signature deal with Nike and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has a signature line with Reebok on the way.
The new guard of signature sneaker lines in the WNBA joins New York Liberty teammates Sabrina Ionescu (Nike) and Breanna Stewart (PUMA) who are the only current players with active lines.
Depending on the timing of Clark's signature sneaker launch, Wilson will become either the third or forth active WNBA player with her own hoop shoe.
It is guaranteed to be another exciting year for footwear in the WNBA. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.