Aaron Judge & Trea Turner Star in Champs Sports Holiday 2024 Campaign
It is only the first week of November, but many of us are already planning for the next few hectic months. That includes one of sneakerheads' favorite places to shop.
On Wednesday morning, Champs Sports unveiled its Holiday 2024 Campaign centered around their latest brand platform, "Sport For Life", which focuses on the powerful connection between sports and everyday life.
This campaign features notable MLB stars Aaron Judge (New York Yankees) and Trea Turner (Philadelphia Phillies), who each embody the brand ethos and connect to sport culture on and off the field.
As an extension of the 'Sport For Life' brand platform, the holiday campaign highlights how lessons learned from sport equip us to navigate life's challenges and triumphs with confidence and passion.
Fresh off an American League pennant, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said, "The lessons I've learned on the field—like staying focused under pressure and being present in the moment—are just as important when I'm at home during the holidays."
Judge continued, "I'm proud to partner with Champs Sports for their Sport For Life campaign, which celebrates the connection between sports and everyday life. Embracing lessons I've learned from the sport is part of my everyday life. What I'm most looking forward to this holiday season is quiet moments around the dinner table with family, sharing laughter and reflecting on this year's wins.
Phillies' standout Trea Turner added, "Balancing the demands of a baseball season with the upcoming holidays can be challenging, but what makes this time of year special is the time spent with family. I'm excited to partner with Champs Sports for their Sport For Life campaign, which embodies how sport is the ultimate playbook for life."
Turned continued, "Sports enrich our lives and strengthen the relationships that matter most, during the holidays and beyond. Whether it's assembling toys for my sons, prepping with my wife, or simply enjoying moments of downtime, the holidays are all about being present in the moment."
Athletes, fans, and online shoppers can check out the Champs Sports website for all of the best gear this holiday season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear and apparel news from the sports world.