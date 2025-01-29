Adidas & Fear of God Athletics Unveil the Athletics Trainer
Jerry Lorenzo, founder of Fear of God ATHLETICS and the Global Head of adidas Basketball, has proven himself to be one of the most innovative and provocative designers in the footwear industry.
Lorenzo and adidas have stayed at the forefront of the conversation since they officially partnered almost five years ago. The two teammates have cast a minimalist shade over the sports design world.
On Tuesday night, adidas and Fear of God Athletics unveiled the Athletics Trainer, expanding the collection's lifestyle footwear offering. This new silhouette showcases a sleek and elevated design, premium materials with minimalist branding, and an elevated aesthetic.
The mid-cut silhouette sports hairy suede quarter panels for a vintage feel. The premium full-grade leather underneath the strap and premium suede on the vamp with toedeco stitching.
The lifestyle sneaker also touts strong technology. An elastic gore heel offers a flexible fit, while the semi-translucent sidewall gives enhanced support. Best of all, the athlete-approved engineered lightstrike midsole provides industry-leading lightweight foam.
Lastly, a unique braided textured rubber heel and rubber outsole with a multidirectional traction pattern provide the foundation of the shoe. The official colors used are Night Brown, Sesame, and Night Brown.
The Athletics Trainer in Night Brown will be available for $250 in adult sizes on January 31 exclusively on the CONFIRMED app, adidas.com and select adidas stores globally. The Athletics Trainer in Sesame will be available on January 31 exclusively on fearofgod.com.
