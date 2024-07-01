Adidas & Texas Tech Red Raiders Launch 10-Year Partnership
Lubbock, Texas, is an important outpost in college athletics. The Texas Tech Red Raiders are responsible for many of the top athletes in sports, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Last fall, Mahomes unveiled the news that his alma mater was teaming up with his sportswear brand - adidas. Starting today, the ten-year partnership between Texas Tech and adidas has officially launched.
Adidas become the official footwear, uniform, apparel, and accessory partner of the Texas Tech Red Raiders effective July 1, 2024. Fans can begin purchasing select licensed Texas Tech apparel at adidas.com/texas_tech, local retailers and online retail partners.
Notably, adidas and Mahomes are releasing co-branded apparel featuring Mahomes' signature Gladiator logo, marking the first time an adidas athlete partner's logo has been featured on official collegiate apparel.
"I wouldn't be where I am today if it weren't for Texas Tech and I'm proud to have helped bring Red Raider Nation into the three-stripe fam," said Mahomes. "Today is just the beginning of an incredible partnership with adidas, so stay tuned for more to come this fall that we're excited to be working on together!"
New details about uniforms and apparel — and celebratory events across Texas Tech's campus in Lubbock — will be unveiled in the coming months as adidas and Texas Tech continue to expand and fortify their partnership.
"This is a monumental day as we align the power of Texas Tech Athletics with a global brand like adidas and a generational athlete like Patrick Mahomes, a proud Texas Tech alum," said Kirby Hocutt, Director of Athletics at Texas Tech University.
Hocutt continued, "We are excited to begin a special 10-year partnership with a brand that shares Texas Tech's expectations of success and competition. This collaboration will elevate the Texas Tech brand nationally, providing our student-athletes with the best apparel and equipment. As a new era of the Big 12 begins, this partnership is essential for Texas Tech Athletics to compete at the highest levels."
Adidas' partnership with Texas Tech marks another chapter in the brand's ongoing investment in college athletics, empowered by the belief that sport has the power to change lives.
All eligible student-athletes at Texas Tech will have the opportunity to join the brand's historic NIL Ambassador Network. This network gives all student-athletes at adidas-partnered Division 1 schools the chance to benefit from their Name, Image, and Likeness.
Since its inception, over 12,000 student-athletes nationwide across a variety of sports have participated in the network, earning a percentage of the sales they drive for key products and campaigns.
College football season is less than nine weeks away, and the new partnership between Texas Tech and adidas will make it unforgettable. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their apparel and footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
