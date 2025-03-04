Adidas welcomes actress Camila Mende to its running family
The celebrity footwear game is traditionally reserved for lifestyle sneakers, but adidas is thinking differently by signing a well-known actress, producer and entrepreneur to their running category.
Camila Mendes of "Riverdale" fame has joined the three stripes to help launch new colorways of adidas’ Supernova Rise 2. The performance model is a comfort-first shoe that the brand says is designed to elevate the everyday running experience.
Mendes - who is currently filming superhero film "Masters of the Universe" - is collaborating with adidas to celebrate that running is for all, making the sport feel less about competition and more about community, self care, and fun.
"Although I’ve always been physically active, running became a key part of my workout routine while training for my latest role, Mendes said.
"But I’ll openly admit that running isn’t always easy, and I haven’t always seen myself as a runner. But I know I’m not alone in that feeling."
"It’s okay to have a complicated relationship with running – many people do," she continued. "By embracing both the challenges and the progress, I hope to encourage others to feel more confident in their own journey and enjoy whatever running means to them.”
Launched in November, the Supernova Rise 2 features a refined upper that allows the shoe to be 4% lighter than the original version, thanks to an updated engineered outer mesh and a streamlined heel pillow.
Athletes and fans can look forward to new colorways going on sale March 7. Consumers can pick up the kicks in-store and online at adidas.com.
