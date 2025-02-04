A'ja Wilson Unveils 1st Signature Nike Basketball Shoe
Of course, she has a shoe. There was never any doubt that the world's best women's basketball player would eventually get a signature sneaker line. Since breaking the news last year, basketball fans have eagerly awaited A'ja Wilson's debut basketball shoe.
The Las Vegas Aces center has earned two WNBA rings, two Olympic gold medals, an NCAA crown, and three WNBA MVP awards. And that was all before leveling up with her Nike signature shoe, which is designed to support her game and push her performance to new heights.
Enter the Nike A'One: a standout silhouette that puts competitors on notice with a curated mix of performance benefits engineered to help Wilson lace up, lock-in, and leave defenders in the dust.
"If you think you've seen my best, think again," says Wilson. "We worked for over two years to create the Nike A'One to help me redefine the limits of greatness and advance the game to another level. My signature shoe is worth the wait — engineered for my game and my style, and built to motivate the next generation to go big. Just wait to see what we do with it."
The Nike A'One sneaker, apparel collection, and Calm slide will be available at SNKRS, nike.com, and select retail locations in May 2025.
The A'One is designed to deliver the comfort and versatility required by one of the greatest players in the world, offering Wilson, other elite athletes, and fans of the game an optimal combination of cushioning, traction, fit, and support.
The silhouette's Cushlon ST2 foam works with a firmer base to deliver explosive responsiveness and smooth, cushioned landings so hoopers stay ready for every play.
A reimagined traction pattern lets athletes cut, pivot, and move side to side with precision, while a supportive insole and breathable mesh upper help athletes lock in for unstoppable, dynamic movement.
"The A'One is meant to go the distance, taking control from the jump and dominating the floor on every play," says Wilson.
"From the beginning, we designed the shoe to both support my game and to provide young hoopers a tool to help them level up. The A'One aces that assignment, and we took the time to really get it right in order to deliver exactly what I need to push my performance and inspire the next generation to give it their all on every play."
While the A'One's performance is undeniable, its bold look further distinguishes the silhouette as a reflection of Wilson's influence on the sport, with personalized design details that recall her family history and carry forward the vibrancy and unapologetic realness central to her style.
Pearl motifs and finishes define the silhouette and signature collection, nodding to the necklace Wilson's grandmother gifted her as a child, providing her a wearable symbol of strength. The outsole of Wilson's signature sneaker pays additional tribute to her grandmother, including her message from Wilson's book: "As a matter of fact, the best is yet to come."
Celtic symbols for "mom" and "dad" pay homage to Wilson's parents, further harking to her belief that family means everything. A postgame quote that speaks to her trademark tenacity is immortalized on the heel: "Weakness, weakness. We don't have time for that."
The Pink A'ura launch colorway symbolizes Wilson's ability to lead with confidence, loyalty, and passion, with layers of pink creating a gradual ambiance that's flush with Leo energy and lights up the court in her favorite color.
Rounding out the silhouette is Wilson's new signature logo, inspired by the star she draws inside the "A" of her signature while referencing her role as an "A1" hooper who inspires kids to reach for their dreams. With that motivation in mind, the Nike A'One will be available in kids' sizes as small as 1Y.
"In A'ja, the next generation has a beacon to look to — an inspiration point," says Ben Nethongkome, lead designer for the A'One footwear.
"She wants to lead the charge for young hoopers to strive for greatness. We designed the Nike A'One so that when girls lace up, they channel A'ja's encouragement through her footwear, knowing they can be like her one day."
That confident yet stylish vibe carries over to Wilson's signature apparel collection, which speaks to her personal style across eight pieces for women, men and kids. The collection conveys a contemporary aesthetic that pairs high fashion with bold looks and classically timeless sports style for a system of dress that can be worn together or combined with other pieces.
At the center of the collection is Wilson's A'Symmetric tight, which mirrors her distinctive DIY look that was originally born from her pursuit of on-court comfort following an injury during her rookie year and has since evolved into a one-legged aesthetic adopted by competitors across the athletic landscape.
A cropped women's hoodie includes a sateen-lined hood to keep athletes' hair styled and on-point, along with premium metal drawstring finishes for an elevated touch. An identical drawstring treatment extends to sateen shorts, while cropped and full-length T-shirts offer everyone an entryway into Wilson's bold aesthetic.
Completing the collection are kid-right offerings to help serve and inspire the next generation of hoopers, including the A'Symmetric tight, hoodie, mesh shorts and T-shirt.
"When athletes wear my shoe or any of the pieces from my collection, I want them to feel the power behind that logo: the power to dream big, then put in the work — in style and confidence," says Wilson.
