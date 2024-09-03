Anthony Edwards' Adidas Shoes Show Love to Georgia Bulldogs
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has come a long way since entering the NBA: two All-Star Games, an Olympic gold medal, and a hit signature sneaker line with adidas.
Despite all the success Edwards has achieved as a pro player, he still shows love to his alma mater. The latest colorway of Edwards' debut hoop shoe is dropping in an unmistakable colorway designed to pay tribute to the University of Georgia Bulldogs.
The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Mid (formerly called the AE 1) is dropping in the "Pure Ruby" colorway on September 7, 2024. Shoppers can buy the sneakers for $120 in adult sizes and $100 in kids sizes on adidas.com, select adidas stores, as well as Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Kids Foot Locker.
Sure, the Georgia Bulldogs are a Nike school. However, the "Pure Ruby" colorway is an homage to Edwards' upbringing and Georgia roots, with red and black representing his season at the University of Georgia.
The Anthony Edwards 1 Mid inspires self-belief while showcasing the future of adidas Basketball through innovative design and technology constructed to exceed performance expectations on the court.
The Anthony Edwards 1 Mid "Pure Ruby" features a futuristic design with meticulous precision along with innovative features crafted to Edwards' specifications including:
- Generative Support Wing: This bold and distinct TPU design provides stability and containment, enabling athletes to play explosively in all directions while ensuring mid-foot breathability.
- Jet Boost: The full-length TPU-encased Jet Boost technology offers an enhanced experience, with smaller energy capsules fused together for greater energy return and cushion.
- Herringbone Outsole: The enlarged herringbone outsole provides superior traction, giving athletes the grip they need to dominate on the court.
Edwards' first signature sneaker and its low-top counterpart took the basketball world by storm during the last NBA season. With the new season quickly approaching, fans can expect even more heat from Edwards and adidas. Believe that.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.