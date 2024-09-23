Anthony Edwards' Sneakers are Finally Sitting on Shelves
Ask any sneakerhead which NBA player had the best basketball shoe of 2024, and you will receive a resounding answer — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.
The adidas AE 1 (later renamed the Anthony Edwards 1) took the basketball world by storm thanks to its provocative marketing campaign and futuristic design. It didn't hurt that the shoe's launch coincided with the best season of Edwards' career.
The only complaint fans had about the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 was its availability. The first several colorways to be released were all sold out within minutes online. The scarcity only drove up the hype.
Luckily, the supply is finally catching up with demand. For the first time, online shoppers should have no trouble choosing from multiple colorways of Edwards' hoop shoes.
Athletes and fans can easily find the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Mid ($120) and Low ($110) in multiple styles at adidas, Foot Locker, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
The performance model features a generative support wing with a bold and distinct TPU design that provides stability and containment, enabling athletes to play explosively in all directions while ensuring mid-foot breathability.
Impact protection is provided by the Light Boost. The new Light Boost guarantees maximum energy return on the court without adding to the shoe’s overall weight.
Meanwhile, the enlarged herringbone outsole provides superior traction, giving athletes the grip they need to dominate on the court.
While some critics might suggest a shoe sitting on shelves is a bad thing, they could not be more wrong. Players and fans can finally get their hands on the hottest hoop shoe of the year. With the NBA season quickly approaching, fans can expect Edwards and adidas to cook up more heat for the hardwood.
