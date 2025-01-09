Austin Reaves' New 'Milky Way' Sneakers are Otherworldly
As the new year kicks off and the NBA season nears its halfway point, Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves and performance footwear brand Rigorer are celebrating 2025 with a new Rigorer AR2 release.
The performance footwear brand and NBA rising star began their partnership in March 2023, launching their first signature shoe, the Rigorer AR1. In December 2024, the duo introduced the Rigorer AR2, the long-awaited sequel to Austin Reaves' AR line.
The Rigorer AR2 represents Austin Reaves' transformation into an elite NBA performer. Continuing the butterfly narrative that started with the AR1, this shoe reflects Reaves' metamorphosis from a promising rookie to a dominant force on the court.
The new 'Milky Way' colorway will mark Austin's third release from his signature AR2 line, with the theme being first introduced on the AR1. This limited edition colorway features a predominantly purple design with subtle blue accents inspired by the Milky Way galaxy.
Its unique and eye-catching color combination serves as a visual representation of Reaves' stellar performance and rising star status in galactic fashion.
The Rigorer AR2 'Milky Way' will be released at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST on January 11, 2025, exclusively on KICKSCREW.com and Rigorer.com for $100 in adult sizes.
So far this basketball season, hoopers have been treated to a beautiful butterfly-inspired colorway and a seasonal snowman style for the winter months. Athletes and fans can expect plenty more colorways to drop over the coming months.
KICKS CREW continues to be the exclusive global launch partner with Rigorer and Reaves for the AR2 'Milky Way' release, leveraging the platform's reputation for offering a borderless shopping experience to consumers worldwide.
The platform differs from other marketplaces by connecting authorized retailers and brands to its global audience, with a large majority from the United States. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.