Austin Reaves' Shoes Coming in Cosmic "Milky Way" Colorway
Earlier this year, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves teamed up with Rigorer to launch his highly-anticipated second signature sneaker. Over the past few weeks, the Rigorer AR2 has dropped in multiple exciting colorways.
Basketball players have been treated to a beautiful butterfly-inspired colorway and a seasonal snowman style for the winter months. Now, Rigorer is reprising a fan-favorite colorway from the first model.
The cosmic "Milky Way" colorway is making its return in the unmistakable purple and blue color scheme. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what shoppers must know about the sneakers.
The Rigorer AR2 "Milky Way" colorway is scheduled to be released on Saturday, January 4, 2025. Online shoppers can buy performance basketball shoes in adult sizes for $100 at Rigorer.com and KICKSCREW.com.
Key features include a Woven Butterfly Wing Upper represents Reaves' transformation into an elite player; the butterfly-inspired upper offers breathability and lockdown support.
The full-length Showtime Foam Tech Midsole uses an ETPU composition and offers 70% more energy return than the previous generation for enhanced cushioning.
Meanwhile, the full-length Anti-Torsion TPU Plate enhances midfoot rigidity and improves torsional resistance, ensuring players stay secure during quick movements.
Even better, the Anti-Slip Sole merges TPU wings into the rubber outsole to enhance torsional resistance while reducing weight and maintaining traction.
Lastly, the lateral TPU Sidewall panels eliminate foot slippage by keeping the heel locked in place. Fans can keep up with all of Rigorer's exciting announcements on Instagram and TikTok.
Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.