Austin Reaves' Sneakers Celebrate Valentine's Day
The Los Angeles Lakers just shook up the sports world with a massive trade that brought on Luka Doncic. Luckily for Lakers guard Austin Reaves and his sneaker sponsor, Rigorer, the rising star is staying put in Los Angeles.
Best of all, Reaves and Rigorer are celebrating Valentine's Day with a heartfelt new colorway of the AR 2. The performance footwear brand and Los Angeles Lakers star began their partnership in March 2023, launching their first signature shoe, the Rigorer AR1.
In December 2024, the duo introduced the Rigorer AR2, the long-awaited sequel to Reaves' AR line. The Rigorer AR2 represents Austin Reaves' transformation into an elite NBA performer.
Continuing the butterfly narrative that started with the AR1, this shoe reflects Reaves' metamorphosis from a promising rookie to a dominant force on the court.
The new 'Valentine's Day' colorway will mark Reaves' fourth release from his signature AR2 line, with the theme being first introduced on the AR1 and marking the best seller from the AR line.
This limited edition colorway features a Valentine-themed colorway, combining pink hues on a white base. Valentine-themed detailing is also featured throughout the shoe.
Engineered to excel, the AR2 features the latest performance technology inspired by Rigorer's journey in basketball. Key features include:
- Woven Butterfly Wing Upper represents Austin's transformation into an elite player; the butterfly-inspired upper offers breathability and lockdown support.
- Full-Length Showtime Foam Tech Midsole uses an ETPU composition and offers 70% more energy return than the previous generation for enhanced cushioning.
- Anti-Slip Sole merges TPU wings into the rubber outsole to enhance torsional resistance while reducing weight and maintaining traction.
- Lateral TPU Sidewall panels are utilized to eliminate foot slippage by keeping the heel locked in place.
KICKS CREW continues to be the exclusive global launch partner with Rigorer and Reaves for the AR2' Valentine's Day' release, leveraging the platform's reputation for offering a borderless shopping experience to consumers worldwide.
Online shoppers can buy the Rigorer AR2' Valentine's Day' for $100 in adult sizes. The shoes will be released at 11 a.m. EST/ 8 a.m. PST on February 8, 2025, exclusively on KICKSCREW.COM and Rigorer.com.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.