Austin Reaves' Sneakers Drop in 'Snowman' Colorway
Los Angeles Lakers fans can count on two things: their favorite team playing on Christmas Day every year and their starting shooting guard dropping super clean sneakers on a regular basis.
As the NBA nears its Christmas Day special, Reaves and performance footwear brand Rigorer are celebrating the holiday season with a new Rigorer AR2 release.
This December, the duo introduced the Rigorer AR2 in the 'Fusion' colorway. It was the long-awaited second sequel from Reaves' signature line. The Rigorer AR2 represents Reaves' transformation into an elite NBA performer.
Continuing the butterfly narrative that started with the AR1, this shoe reflects Reaves' metamorphosis from a promising rookie to a dominant force on the court.
"I'm incredibly thankful for this year and wanted to express my gratitude to all my fans who've supported me throughout my journey and my second signature shoe launch," said Reaves.
Reaves continued, "This final release of the year is a special holiday gift to all my fans worldwide, and I look forward to seeing our new year plans come to fruition."
The 'Snowman' colorway will mark Reaves' second release from his signature AR2 line. This limited edition colorway features a holiday-themed design combining blue, white, and pink hues.
The shoe incorporates snowflake detailing on the upper alongside a snowman graphic on the medial side of the shoe. Engineered to excel, the AR2 features the latest performance technology inspired by Rigorer's journey in basketball.
KICKS CREW continues to be the exclusive global launch partner with Rigorer and Reaves for the AR2 'Snowman' release, leveraging the platform's reputation for offering a borderless shopping experience to consumers worldwide.
The platform differs from other marketplaces by connecting authorized retailers and brands to its global audience, with a large majority from the United States.
The Rigorer AR2 'Snowman' will be released at 11 a.m. EST on Saturday, December 21, 2024. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes exclusively on KICKSCREW.com and Rigorer.com for $100 in adult sizes.
