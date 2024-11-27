BRICK: The Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" Shock Drop Flopped
On Tuesday evening, sneakerheads received a notification on their phones from Nike. The Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" would enjoy a shock drop at exactly 5:00 p.m. EST on the Nike SNKRS app and website.
Unfortunately for the iconic sportswear brand, the plan to drive up hype for Michael Jordan's legendary basketball shoe backfired. The shock drop was met with apathy from a consumer base that had just spent a lot of money on the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement" colorway last weekend.
Mostly out of muscle memory, many fans entered the raffle, and much to their surprise, they secured a pair of icy white and blue Air Jordans. The immediate reaction was to try and flip the kicks on sneaker resale websites.
The Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" officially releases at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, December 14, 2024. The shoes will cost $230 in adult sizes. After yesterday's shock drop, the average resale price has already plunged to $235 on StockX.
At that rate, sneaker resalers are losing money after fees and taxes are applied. Is it possible that an Air Jordan 11 release will be a brick? In the sneaker world, a "brick" is a hyped shoe that doesn't sell as well as expected or at all.
The sneaker community is inundated with releases almost every day of the year, but few drops break through the noise like the Air Jordan 11. Fans know they only get one or two colorways of the model each year around the holidays, and they always sell out fast.
Nike and Jordan Brand may have overplayed their hand and undercut one of their most important annual sneaker traditions. Even worse, it could spell trouble for one of the most iconic models in Jordan's legendary signature line.
Could basketball fans and sneakerheads finally be growing tired of the Air Jordan 11? Its mesh upper, patent leather mudguard, and old-school colorways have proven to be a success for so many years like former Chicago Bulls coach Phil Jackson's triangle offense.
It is too early to draw sweeping conclusions about the popularity of the Air Jordan 11. It was just an ill-timed release with a colorway that does not lend itself to the winter months.
Jordan helped make the Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" popular by wearing the white and blue sneakers in the 1996 NBA All-Star Game. Additionally, Will Smith wore the kicks in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air series finale. The kicks launched that same year and twice since in 2001 and 2014.
Despite the shock drop not succeeding in increasing excitement around the official launch date, Jumpman is doing a commendable job of explaining the significance of the Air Jordan 11 on the Nike website.
Online shoppers are greeted with slick copywriting that explains, "After a decade of waiting, the famed 'Legend Blue' is finally back. First laced up by MJ amidst that star-studded 1996 midseason exhibition, the legend lives on as this iconic silhouette reunites with a famed original colorway."
Even in the midst of his three-peats with the Bulls, Jordan missed shots. The Air Jordan 11 might be down, but it is never wise to bet against the GOAT coming back to snag victory with a clutch performance.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.