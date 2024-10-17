Brooklyn Nets Star Cam Thomas Signs With KICKS CREW
Before his rookie season, Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thoms signed a footwear deal with adidas. However, Thomas quickly switched to Nike and has grabbed headlines for his impressive sneaker rotation on the court.
In an exciting new partnership, the 23-year-old looks to further elevate his stature in the sneaker community. Today, KICKS CREW announced a new partnership with Thomas.
The Nets star is known for his scoring dominance and team leadership. Now, he will bring his passion for basketball to KICKS CREW's growing roster of elite talent, aligning with KICKS CREW's first annual CREW Day celebration.
As the newest KICKS CREW brand ambassador, Thomas joins a growing list of professional athletes and global stars, including NBA legends Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard and rising talent Jamal Shead.
"I'm excited to join the KICKS CREW family and the unique community they've built," said Thomas. "I love experimenting with my style on and off the court, and this collaboration gives me the opportunity to push my creativity by finding shoes that fit me best. I am excited about what we're doing together.
This collaboration allows Thomas access to a diverse range of products from KICKS CREW's extensive catalog, including exclusive drops and key brand collaborations, empowering him to craft his style on and off the court. This partnership highlights KICKS CREW's goal to give its ambassadors unique opportunities to express their creativity.
"KICKS CREW has always been about connecting people from around the world to products they love. Whether they are everyday consumers or professional athletes carving their own path, our mission is accessibility and athlete empowerment," said Ross Adrian Yip, COO and Co-Founder of KICKS CREW.
"Cam Thomas embodies our values and is the future of basketball and sneaker culture, and we're excited to have him join the CREW during our CREW Day celebration as we continue to build our global community."
In celebration of this exciting collaboration, KICKS CREW will host its first-ever CREW Day—a customer appreciation event packed with surprises. The event will include the return of the $1 sneaker steals, featuring some of the hottest and rarest sneaker releases for just $1.
Lucky customers will also have a chance to receive autographed jerseys and sports memorabilia from NBA stars, including Thomas himself.
To receive access to KICKS CREW's $1 Sneaker Steals, you can sign up on the CREW Day event page from October 9-18. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneakers news from the NBA and beyond.