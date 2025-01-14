Brooks Running Unveils Glycerin 22 for Personal Bests in 2025
For several years now, Brooks Running has ridden an unstoppable wave of momentum. The Seattle-based brand has surged to the front of the pack in a crowded field thanks to popularity among runners of all levels.
For the past few weeks, runners on social media have seen carefully placed posts teasing the upcoming launch of the latest iteration of Brooks Running's flagship shoe.
Today, we can officially say that the new iteration of the beloved Glycerin shoe from Brooks Running is only a few weeks away from hitting shelves. The Brooks Glycerin 22 launches on February 1 for $165 in men's and women's sizes.
Offered in six new colorways, the Glycerin 22 is for anyone who craves a cushioned, distraction-free experience that allows them comfort in every step. The performance running shoes are available for preorder now at BrooksRunning.com.
The new DNA Tuned cushion is the next generation of nitrogen-infused foam that is created with dual-size technology. Larger cells in the heel provide plush landings, while smaller cells in the forefoot invite responsive toe-offs.
Additionally, a new engineered double jacquard knit upper air mesh upper for extra comfort and an accommodating fit. Meanwhile, GuideRails technology supports your body in its natural motion path while keeping excess movement in check.
With multiple fit and support options, runners can get their supremely soft ride without compromises on support or fit. These options include the classic v. StealthFit as well as the neutral or GTS version. Lastly, On the StealthFit is an updated soft flat knit that wraps the foot for a comfortable sock-like feel.
Other important tech specs include a 10mm drop, 10.2oz / 289.2g weight, and a neutral support system. Stay tuned to Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneakers news from the sports world and beyond.