Converse unveils Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 1st signature sneaker
All of the major sneaker brands are looking to grab headlines at the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend, and Converse has already made a huge splash on Friday morning by unveiling the highly-anticipated first signature sneaker of Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
In a moment of perfect synchrony, where athleticism meets art and creativity converges with performance, Converse is debuting the Converse SHAI 001.
The silhouette is the culmination of Shai's desire to redefine performance footwear in the sport, both as an athlete and as creative director of Converse Basketball.
Co-Authoring the Next Chapter of Converse Basketball
Together, Converse and Gilgeous-Alexander co-created the SHAI 001 for those who push boundaries, who refuse to be limited by conventional thinking or traditional expectations, and who see the basketball court as a place to experiment and innovate.
While Shai's game is a symphony of contrasts - tough and elegant, powerful and precise – the SHAI 001 harmonizes comfort, containment, durability, and style into a performance basketball shoe that delivers an exceptional experience on and off the court.
Since assuming the role of creative director of Converse Basketball in 2024, Shai has been instrumental in every facet of his signature logo and shoe design process, imbuing the project with his artistic vision and creative sensibility.
From the outset, he shared several hand-drawn sketches with the Converse product and design teams that ultimately inspired the final design of the SHAI 001.
“We gave Shai creative control over the design of the shoe in a way only Converse can. Then, we went to work leveraging the resources of Converse and all the innovation of Nike, Inc. to proudly deliver the SHAI 001,” Jared Carver, CEO and President of Converse said.
“Converse invented the first basketball shoe, and we have been there for so many of the sport’s beloved moments over the last hundred years. We are confident the SHAI 001 will help inspire and inform the next wave of basketball footwear, and return Converse to its rightful place at the heart of the game.”
Inspired by a Rising Star
The SHAI 001 showcases the three-time NBA All-Star’s approach to design, blending worlds to create something entirely original and uniquely him. Every detail - from materialization to color palette to a locking zipper that allows for multiple styling options - has been meticulously crafted and curated to create a shoe as versatile as Shai himself.
"I poured my heart and soul into the SHAI 001, and I’m proud to share it with the world," Gilgeous Alexander said.
"From performance to design, every aspect of this shoe reflects my passion for the game and my commitment to pushing the boundaries. We made the SHAI 001 a versatile shoe for everyone – from the athlete who’s in the gym three times a day to the kids who just want to express themselves on or off the court.”
Just the Beginning
The shoe will be available in a limited global release in the Fall. For more information, follow @Converse, @ConverseHoops, @Shai, and keep your eyes locked on Shai’s feet as the NBA season unfolds.
The SHAI 001 will debut at NBA All-Star Weekend 2025 in the “Butter” colorway. Fans can experience the silhouette for the first time at Converse’s “SHAI 001 STUDIO” from Feb. 15- 16, at 300 Grant Ave., San Francisco, CA 94108.
The activation includes a detailed exploration of the SHAI 001, a Converse By You customization experience, and more.
A Closer Look at the SHAI 001’s Design DNA
The SHAI 001 is engineered to deliver elite-level performance on and off the court, leveraging the full resources and innovation of Converse and Nike, Inc. More detailed technology and performance specifications for the SHAI 001 will be shared in the months ahead.
Shai's Signature Logo Emblazoned on the tongue of the SHAI 001 is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's signature logo — a symbol of his duality as an athlete and creative and a nod to his jersey number.
The zipper on the SHAI 001 is a bold statement of customization and adaptability. With a locking mechanism that allows for multiple wear options, the zipper can be worn half-zipped, all the way zipped, or flipped down. The inner bootie and Ghillie lacing system work in tandem to provide containment and adjustability, while the webbing adds an extra layer of support.
The SHAI 001’s puffed upper serves as a comfort proposition and features a winged shroud that provides dimension and volume to the shoe. The upper’s unibody molded design also offers a futuristic feel. Additional padding in the tongue helps ensure a snug and comfortable fit.
For responsive performance, the SHAI 001 features a Nike Zoom Air bag in the forefoot. This technology helps provide a springy feel with every step and helps ensure better court feel and connectivity.
Lastly, on the outsole, a radial traction pattern is designed for optimal cutting ability, allowing for quick change of direction and explosive movement on the court.
