Converse Unveils Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Signature Logo
On Thursday morning, Converse unveiled Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's signature logo, a design crafted from conception through execution under his creative direction.
As a newly appointed creative director of Converse Basketball, Gilgeous-Alexander is making an indelible mark on the brand, infusing his unique perspective and artistic vision into every aspect of the design. This logo represents the first act of his tenure, setting the tone for a bold new era of Converse Basketball.
The logo, originally hand-drawn by Gilgeous-Alexander himself, is a testament to his dedication to the craft. At its core, the design features two stylized, mirrored number twos – a deliberate nod to Gilgeous-Alexander's uniform number and a poignant reflection of the dual identities he holds on and off the court.
This duality is a hallmark of Gilgeous-Alexander's approach, as he effortlessly blends the worlds of sport and fashion to deliver something entirely novel, innovative, and aspirational. The use of the number two also embodies the concept of equilibrium.
For Gilgeous-Alexander, this means balancing the demands of professional basketball with the creative freedom of art and design. His logo serves as a potent symbol of this delicate harmony.
Together, Converse Basketball and Gilgeous-Alexander are poised to push the limits of what is possible.
Gilgeous-Alexander's logo is more than just a symbol – it's a declaration of intent, a promise to deliver innovative products, and compelling storytelling that will shape the future of the game.
It's a beacon to inspire a new generation of players, artists, and fans to explore their own dualities and creative potential, both on and off the court.
The logo will debut via a 3D out-of-home installation in Toronto on December 5, coinciding with when the Thunder visit the Toronto Raptors, going live at midnight at Eaton Centre on December 5.
Converse and Gilgeous-Alexander are only just getting started.