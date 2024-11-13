Damian Lillard Celebrates Oakland With Adidas Dame 9 "Oak Tree"
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard always remains true to his roots. Since adidas launched his ninth signature sneaker, Lillard has used colorways to retell stories from his legendary NBA career.
Today, adidas Basketball unveiled the Dame 9 in the "Oak Tree" colorway – a continuation of Lillard's success with his signature shoe line. More importantly, a celebration of the town that helped shape "Dame Time."
The "Oak Tree" colorway is inspired by Lillard's childhood in Oakland, where the young athlete crafted a makeshift basketball hoop from the oak tree branches outside his home. The aspiring hooper’s ingenuity helped him hone his skills when the neighborhood courts weren’t an option.
The Dame 9 "Oak Tree" launches on Friday, November 15. Athletes and fans can buy the basketball shoes for $120 in adult sizes. The kicks will be available on adidas.com, select adidas stores, as well as select retailers, including Foot Locker and Champs Sports.
For each colorway drop, adidas Basketball will release a campaign film that brings "Dame Time" to life – a state of mind that always delivers, both on and off the court. To channel "Dame Time" energy, one needs an ice-cold, unparalleled level of focus, attitude, drive, and determination that Dame has fine-tuned and mastered.
The latest film titled, "Oak Tree," is a peek inside Lillard's family dynamic, showcasing his ability to react quickly and perform under pressure even when it's something as small as cleaning up after his kids because it’s always "Dame Time."
The performance basketball shoe only weighs 14.5 ounces, which increases mobility on the hardwood. Its nubuck toe cap reinforces durability and protection in high abrasion areas. Also, its Total Torsion system provides stiffness and support throughout the entire foot (full-length) to maximize force transfer.
The internal Lycra Bootie adds extra support around the ankle, while the Lightstrike cushioning in the midsole protects the foot. Lastly, the multi-directional pattern and density outsole are customized for agility, grip, and comfort through cuts.
