De’Aaron Fox Takes Aim at NBA Stars in Sneaker Commercial
Last year, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and his eponymous brand signed Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox to a signature sneaker deal. Fox became the first NBA player to sign with Curry Brand and get his own signature line.
Fast forward to this fall, and the two NBA All-Stars visited China to promote their upcoming sneakers. While the Curry Fox 1 is not yet out, fans have seen the Kings guard rocking his first signature sneaker on the court.
Even better, Curry Brand officially announced a launch date on Thursday. Fox's first signature sneaker from Curry Brand, the Fox 1, will launch in the 'Happy Fox Day' colorway just in time for the holidays on Friday, December 6.
As a playful nod to Fox's favorite holiday, this Christmas-themed spot shows Santa Claus leaving a gift box with Fox's logo under a Christmas tree with the tag reading "From Swipa, To The Chef".
Santa crosses off #30 on his list, which shows the numbers of several other NBA athletes with notable signature sneakers.
The other players on the list include Nike athletes LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jordan Brand athletes: Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum. Adidas athletes: Anthony Edwards and Trae Young (the Atlanta Hawks guard is no longer with adidas).
It was a provocative advertisement that is similar to Anthony Edwards' marketing campaign with adidas. The sneaker industry has entered a new phase of in-your-face commercials that embrace rivalries and fans are loving it on social media.
