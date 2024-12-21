Dennis Rodman & Travis Scott Channel Willy Wonka in Air Jordan Ad
The biggest name in sneakers right now is not an athlete. It's rapper Travis Scott. The Houston native has his own signature sneaker line with Jordan Brand and has collaborated countless times with Nike.
Travis is finishing out 2024 on a high note with another colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Low. To help promote the already highly anticipated sneaker release, Travis enlisted NBA legend and former Chicago Bulls center Dennis Rodman.
The iconoclastic athlete plays the role of a guide in a 1:40 advertisement that takes the users through a Cactus Jack-inspired chocolate factory.
The video shows hundreds of shoppers lined up in snowy conditions, waiting to enter a store modeled after a giant version of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Velvet Brown" colorway.
A lucky fan unboxes the sneakers and finds a golden ticket, similar to the story of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. From there, Rodman guides the fan through a Cactus Jack-themed factory via roller coaster. Travis appears at the end of the video, greeting Rodman and the fan.
Loyal fans should have no problem finding tons of other Easter eggs in the video. It is also noteworthy that in addition to being Michael Jordan's old teammate, Rodman had reverse Swoosh logos on his basketball shoes back in the day.
The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low drops in the 'Velvet Brown' colorway at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, December 21. The sneakers will be available in adult ($150), big kid ($80), little kid ($70), and toddler ($50) sizes.
Online shoppers can try their luck at entering the draw on the Nike SNKRS app and website.
However, the vast majority of fans wanting the kicks will have to pay above the retail price at trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, GOAT, and KICKS CREW. In fact, the kicks are already available on the aforementioned platforms.
Travis's latest collaboration combines his fresh winter aesthetic with the iconic silhouette of the Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette. The colorway sports a blend of dark mocha, black, and velvet brown.
As always, the signature Cactus Jack branding and reverse Swoosh designs elevate the sneaker's uniqueness. Additionally, the premium materials and meticulous detailing make these sneakers stand out in a crowded field.
Online shoppers who do not want to pay the resale price can choose from several general-release colorways of the Air Jordan 1 Low on the Nike website. They may lack Cactus Jack's signature details, but it is still Jordan's most iconic shoe.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports and entertainment worlds.