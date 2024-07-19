Devin Booker Unveils Nike Book 1 "USA" Ahead of Olympics
With the Summer Olympics quickly approaching, there are several exciting sneaker storylines surrounding Team USA. Unfortunately, none of those involve Devin Booker.
The Phoenix Suns guard has seemingly gone out of his way to make his first signature sneaker as boring as possible. Combine that with Nike fumbling the rollout, and it is easy to understand why so many fans are disappointed by Booker's kicks.
Before last night's exhibition game against Serbia, Booker gave fans a sneak peek at the sneakers he will lace up for the Summer Games in Paris. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Nike Book 1 "USA" colorway.
The Nike Book 1 "USA" is reportedly a player-exclusive colorway. While fans will not be able to purchase the patriotic kicks, they can shop other colorways of the Nike Book 1 on the Nike website.
One of the Nike Book 1's few redeeming qualities has been the player-exclusive colorways. But unlike Booker's player exclusives, the "USA" colorway is quite underwhelming. The silhouette sports a navy upper, red Swoosh logo, and white outsole.
The Nike Book 1 "USA" is very low-key compared to the kicks worn by other Team USA stars, such as Nike athletes LeBron James and Kevin Durant.
To be fair, the Paris Olympics have not even kicked off yet. There is still time for Booker and Nike to steal headlines with an exciting new interpretation of a sleepy sneaker. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
